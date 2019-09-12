Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Department of Agriculture of Republic of P : Metro Manila markets to be flooded with affordable rice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 11:52pm EDT

Author: DA Communications Group | 13 September 2019

Metro Manila consumers can avail of P27.00-rice following the directives of Agriculture Secretary William D. Dar to the National Food Authority (NFA) to unload its warehouses of stocks to flood the market with affordable rice on or before October 10.

During a visit at the Commonwealth market on September 13, the Secretary announced that in a month's time the government will release a total of 3.6 bags of rice stored at NFA warehouses.

With affordable NFA rice released to the markets, Dar is positive that market prices of other rice varieties sold will go down as well.

'We will see to it na bababa po ang presyo [ng bigas] sa mga merkado,' Dar said.

In addition to the unloading of NFA rice stocks, the Secretary has also instructed the agency to increase the buying price of rice from P17.00 to P19.00 as part of the support of the Department of Agriculture to the rice farmers.

With the P2-increase, farmers can expect an additional P8,000 income based on the national average of four-tons per hectare yield. ### (Adora Rodriguez, AFID)

Disclaimer

Department of Agriculture of the Republic of the Philippines published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 03:51:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:21aSOTHEBYS : MORE EXPENSIVE THAN BITCOIN Rare Islamic gold dinar expected to fetch around £1.4m at Sotheby's auction next month
AQ
01:19aTrade optimism pressures yen but markets wary ahead of Fed, BOJ
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:57aMOAF MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE AND FORESTS OF BHUT : Selected Candidates for cleaner and animal attendant
PU
12:53aOil declines on global demand worries despite hopes on trade talks
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:12aMost gain as trade thaw, ECB stimulus trigger risk rally
RE
09/12DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : Metro Manila markets to be flooded with affordable rice
PU
09/12EXCLUSIVE : China prods state firms to boost investment in crisis-hit Hong Kong
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : LSE board poised to decide fate of Hong Kong exchange's $39 billion off..
2Trump favors 'whole deal' with China, two sides prepare for trade talks
3Trump favors 'whole deal' with China, two sides prepare for trade talks
4Amid U.S. vaping crackdown, Juul enters China with online store openings
5ESR-REIT : ESR REIT : Notice Of (I) Preference Offering Books Closure Date (Ii) Cumulative Distribution Books ..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group