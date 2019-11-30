Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Department of Agriculture of Republic of P : More funds for rice farmers – Dar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/30/2019 | 07:38pm EST

Author: DA-AFID | 1 December 2019

Another P1.5 billion (B) from the National Rice Program budget of the Department of Agriculture has been allotted to aid the Filipino rice farmers affected by the implementation of the Rice Tariffication Law.

This was announced by Secretary William D. Dar during a Farmers' Forum held at The Orchid's Hotel in San Fernando, Pampanga on November 30.

The supplemental budget will be used for the fertilization program that will be carried out simultaneously with the P10B Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF). Under this program, a 'buy 2 take 2' scheme will be administered where farmers can purchase two bags or Urea and get another two bags for free.

RCEF, which has released its first tranche late October, allots P5B for rice farm machinery and equipment, P3B for rice seed development, propagation and promotion, P1B for credit, and another P1B for extension.

'The Department has also created new credit programs for farmers and fishers to help them increase productivity and income,' Sec. Dar said.

Under the Expanded Survival and Recovery Assistance Program (SURE Aid), farmers tilling one hectare or less farm land may avail of a P15,000 zero interest rate loan.

'Rice farmers just have to pay P1,850 per year for eight years, maliit lang po yun,' Dar said.

He added that a new credit window has been opened for farmers tilling more than one hectare.

'This one-time financial assistance worth P5,000 is another cash outright-no condition SURE Aid loan to help our rice farmers,' he said. ### (oda rodriguez, DA-AFID)

Disclaimer

Department of Agriculture of the Republic of the Philippines published this content on 01 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2019 00:37:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:21pSouth Korean Exports Fell 14% on Year in November
DJ
08:02pSouth Korea November exports plunge as China-U.S. deal still in dark
RE
07:38pDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : More funds for rice farmers – Dar
PU
06:48pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Vice-premier stresses all-out efforts in restoring hog production
PU
05:48pATLANTIC PETROLEUM P/F : - Extension of standstill with London Oil and Gas Limited in Administration
PU
04:04pBlack Friday shoppers stay away from stores, make $7 billion-plus splurge online
RE
12:42pAs Juncker bids farewell, new EU executive begins with scrutiny over Luxembourg tax
RE
09:58aAfDB approves $210 mln loan for Nigeria's power transmission project
RE
08:53aNigerian central bank injects $323 mln, 18 mln yuan into currency market
RE
07:48aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF MAL : Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulla Shahid sends Independence Day greetings to Barbados
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1South Korea November exports plunge as China-U.S. deal still in dark
2RAKUTEN, INC. : RAKUTEN : Sellers ask antitrust body to probe Rakuten's free shipping policy
3Saudi Arabia Assumes 2020 G20 Presidency
4HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Under Armour (UA, UAA) Investors with Significant Losse..
5YAPI VE KREDI BANKASI A.S. : UniCredit agrees to cut stake in Turkey's Yapi Kredi to below 32%

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group