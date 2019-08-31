Log in
Department of Agriculture of Republic of P : North Phil. Provinces adapt value chain for rice

08/31/2019 | 01:27am EDT

Author: DA-Admin | 31 August 2019

Three top rice producing provinces in the country have taken the challenge of agriculture secretary William D. Dar to engage in the entire rice value chain.

Last weekend, in Cauayan, Isabela vice governor Bodjie Dy said they have been buying palay directly from farmers, dry and mill them into rice, and sell it directly in the province and elsewhere, particularly sister-cities like Makati, Quezon City, Mandaluyong and San Juan.
Yesterday, during a dairy farmers' forum at the Philippine Carabao Center in Munoz, Nueva Ecija, Governor Aurelio Umali of Nueva Ecija said the alloted this year a P200-million budget to aggressively buy palay from farmers, dry and mill them into rice, and sell the majority in Metro Manila.

Yesterday, Dar said Ilocos Norte Gov Michael Marcos Manotoc, during a farmers' forum at MMSU in Batac, agreed to start engaging directly in the rice industry valie chain, by buying palay directly from farmers, dry and mill it into rice, and sell it to consumers.

'We appeal to the other top 27 rice producing provinces to follow suit - to help our small rice farmers and their families tide the current dampened prices of palay,' said Dar.

'Other provinces that are not financially sound can borrow money to buy needed dryers, mills, operaring from Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) and Devt Bank of the Philippines (DBP) needed capital to engage in palay procurement, drying. Milling and marketing operations,' added Dar, who currently serves as a director of LBP Board.

He said the provincial LGUs can use their Internal Revenue Allotment or IRA as collateral when securing a soft loan from either LBP & DBP.

With the loan, they could buy dryers, rice mills, weighing, and other needed farm machinery.###

Disclaimer

Department of Agriculture of the Republic of the Philippines published this content on 31 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2019 05:26:07 UTC
