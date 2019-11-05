Department of Agriculture of Republic of P : Performance of Philippine Agriculture (July-September 2019)

Agricultural production grew by 2.87 percent in the third quarter of 2019. Increases were recorded for crops, livestock, poultry and fisheries.

Crop production which accounted for 45.19 percent of the total agricultural output went up by 2.01 percent during the quarter. Among the major crops, production of corn was up by 23.47 percent while palay production decreased by 4.53 percent.

Livestock production was 1.63 percent higher this quarter. It contributed 18.67 percent to the total agricultural output. Uptrends in production were exhibited by hog at 1.96 percent and dairy at 6.48 percent.

Poultry production registered an 8.41 percent increment this quarter. It shared 19.44 percent in the total agricultural output. All poultry commodities recorded production increases.

Fisheries production which shared 16.70 percent in the total agricultural output grew by 0.56 percent in the third quarter of 2019. Milkfish, skipjack and seaweed registered increases in production.

At current prices, the total value of agricultural production amounted to PhP 395.3 billion, 3.64 percent lower than the previous year's record.

(Sgd) CLAIRE DENNIS S. MAPA, Ph.D.

Undersecretary

National Statistician and Civil Registrar General