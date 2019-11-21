Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Department of Agriculture of Republic of P : President Duterte ensures full support to Filipino farmers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 03:11am EST

Author: DA Communications Group | 21 November 2019

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte fully supports all Filipino farmers and fishers by empowering them to be more prosperous, as they contribute their share to ensuring food security for all our countrymen.

In last night's meeting with Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III, and Agriculture Secretary William D. Dar, the President made it clear that he strongly supports, in particular, Filipino farmers who are confronted with low palay prices this harvest season.

He said the country's rice industry will continue to thrive with the implementation of the programs under the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF), which is aimed at making Filipino farmers more efficient and cost-productive so they can compete with their counterparts in Southeast Asia.

Further, he said that the Rice Tariffication Law (RTL) will be continuously pursued to provide affordable safe and quality rice to all Filipinos.

Secretary Dar said the President has issued three directives on the matter during their meeting. These are:

First, he ordered the National Food Authority (NFA) to increase the country's emergency buffer stock from 15 to 30 days by buying more palay from farmers. Further, the NFA will accelerate the turnover of its inventory by buying more palay, and selling more regular milled rice at an average of 20,000 50-kg bags or more per day.

Second, the unconditional cash transfer for small farmers affected by low palay prices will be extended from one to two years, with a budget of P3 billion per year. This will benefit 600,000 farmers, tilling one-half to two hectares of rice land.

Third, the DA through the Bureau of Plant Industry, will strictly implement the issuance of sanitary and phytosanitary import clearance (SPSIC).

For instance, the agency will conduct pre-inspection at the point of origin of imported rice stock to ensure rice quality and safety for consumers, and at the same time protect the spread of crop pests and diseases.

In all, Secretary Dar said he and the entire DA family will pursue to the letter the Presidential directives, in partnerships with concerned Department agencies, provincial government units, farmers' groups, the private sector, and other rice industry stakeholders. ### (Myriam Layaoen, DA Communications Group)

---

Reference:
Noel Ocampo Reyes
DA Spokesperson and
A/Sec for Communications and Media Affairs
CP: 09204889686
Landline: 89298183

Disclaimer

Department of Agriculture of the Republic of the Philippines published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 08:10:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:46aNHH NGAI HING HONG : Annual general meeting held on 21st november 2019 poll results
PU
03:46aSPAREBANKEN VEST : Reminder of expiry of the bookbuilding and application period
PU
03:46aQINHUANGDAO PORT : Clarification announcement
PU
03:46aGET NICE : Continuing connected transactions and notice of extraordinary general meeting
PU
03:46aROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Tips for managing your personal finances when going it alone
PU
03:46aTONLY ELECTRONICS : Voting results of the extraordinary general meeting held on 21 november 2019
PU
03:46aRTX ON : Chaos V-Ray GPU Next and Blender Cycles Now Shipping with RTX Support
PU
03:43aJapan's yen gains, yuan down on trade woes, Hong Kong strife
RE
03:43aChina says will strive to reach 'phase one' trade deal with U.S.
RE
03:42aJapan's yen gains, yuan down on trade woes, Hong Kong strife
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1A U.S.-China 'phase one' trade deal may not be inked this year
2Oil drops amid new concern over prospects for U.S.-China trade deal
3JD.COM, INC. : JD COM : China's Pinduoduo suffers $11 billion slump in value after big loss
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Aviva shares drop as strategy update leaves investors underwhelmed
5China says will strive to reach 'phase one' trade deal with U.S.

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group