Department of Agriculture of Republic of P : RP, Australia discuss trade relations

Author: DA-AFID | 15 April 2019

On April 4, 2019, Agriculture Secretary Manny Piñol met with the Ambassador of Australia to the Philippines H.E. Steven J. Robinson at the DA Central office in Quezon City to discuss reinforcement of trade agreements between the Philippines and Australia. The two leaders also talked about giving market access to some of Philippine agricultural products such as bananas in Australia.

During the meeting, Piñol shared the reforms in the agriculture sector that had been undertaken, which enabled DA to be more open and flexible in its trade relations. The Agriculture chief also discussed the readiness of the Department in exploring the possibility of partnering with Australia in some of its modernization programs such as cold storage facilities and irrigation systems that are powered by renewable forms of energy like solar and wind energy.

'We are committed in progressing our trade relations. The future looks bright and there are lots of opportunities that can be explored,' Robinson said. ### (Text by Carlos Cezar Baldosa, Photo by Gian Carlo Luague, DA-AFID)