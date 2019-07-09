Department of Agriculture of Republic of P : RP and Israel intensify agricultural cooperation

Author: DA-AFID | 10 July 2019

The Department of Agriculture (DA) and the MASHAV - Agency for International Development Cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel sign the Implementing Arrangement (IA) to facilitate various agricultural engagements in the country.

Agriculture Secretary Manny F. Piñol and Israel Ambassador to the Philippines Rafael Harpaz led the signing ceremony on July 9, 2019 at the DA Office in Quezon City.

'The agreement will pave way for the advancement of Philippine agriculture,' Piñol said.

The IA aims to promote and support several agricultural developments engaging the Israeli technologies and expertise in various areas like modern dairy farms, establishment of irrigation system, and other areas of agricultural cooperation that may be mutually agreed upon in writing.

The agreement is the upshot the successful visit of the delegation of Israeli agro-tech companie last January 30-31, 2019 in the country.

'We have an economic agreement with the Philippines since 1994, and we would like to explore how we can help more to your development,' Amb. Harpaz said. ### (Kristel Merle, DA-AFID)