Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Department of Agriculture of Republic of P : Rice Tariffication Law is ‘best win-win solution' – Dar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 09:05pm EST

Author: DA Communications Group | 12 November 2019

Agriculture Secretary William Dar said that the enactment of the Republic Act 11203 or the Rice Tariffication Law (RTL) is a major game changer in today's Philippine rice industry, because it is 'the best win-win solution.'

'It is a 'win-win for rice farmers because as consumers, they will have access to affordable and high-quality rice,' Dar said.

October 2019 reports show that Filipino consumers already experienced a rice price reduction by an average of Php8 per kilogram compared to last year.

After less than seven months of RTL implementation, inflation fell to 0.9 percent in September 2019 compared to the 6.7 percent inflation recorded in September and October 2018, when rice accounted for one percentage point of inflation.

'Rice tariffication can have adverse initial effects on some sectors, particularly farmers who are not strong enough to compete in the market, but we consider these as the birth pangs of real and welcome changes,' Secretary Dar said.

He noted that while farmers benefit from high palay prices during harvest, they spend more throughout the year as they also buy rice from retail markets during non-harvest seasons.

He added that the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund, which is on top of the budget from the regular rice programs of the Department of Agriculture, will also help improve the farmers' productivity and income.

During The Rice Trader (TRT) 11th World Rice Conference on November 11, 2019, Dar discussed how the Philippines strive to reform and modernize its rice and agriculture sector by embracing the 'new thinking' for Philippine agriculture.

He said, 'To keep production profitable and rice prices affordable to a growing consumer market, our rice production systems must be more efficient, more inclusive, and more sustainable.'

'I firmly believe that trade liberalization and integration actually play a key and vital role in increasing agricultural productivity and alleviating poverty and hunger around the world,' Dar said in his keynote speech.

The TRT World Rice Conference is an annual gathering of commercial and professional rice industry participants such as business leaders, decision-makers, and private and public sector representatives of the rice export community. ### (Gumamela Bejarin, DA-AFID)

Disclaimer

Department of Agriculture of the Republic of the Philippines published this content on 12 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2019 02:04:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:40pFORTESCUE METALS : partners with Mentor Walks to help women take the next step in their careers
PU
09:25pNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Income of Rural Residents in Poor Areas in the First Three Quarters of 2019
PU
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:05pDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : Rice Tariffication Law is ‘best win-win solution' – Dar
PU
09:05pSIEMENS CHINA : and Wuhan sign strategic cooperation agreement
PU
08:52pPound holds gains as Brexit Party pledge eases hung parliament fears
RE
08:47pRansomware attack at Mexico's Pemex halts work, threatens to cripple computers
RE
08:45pPound holds gains as Brexit Party pledge eases hung parliament fears
RE
08:35pBANK OF JAPAN : Accounts (November 10)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2Google signs healthcare data and cloud computing deal with Ascension
3YAGEO CORPORATION : YAGEO : to Acquire KEMET for US$27.20 Per Share in Cash
4NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Trump expected to delay European auto tariff decision - EU officials
5FOAMIX PHARMACEUTICALS LTD. : FOAMIX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Proposed Sale of FOMX and..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group