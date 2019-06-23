Department of Agriculture of Republic of P : Sebul's sustainable farming

Author: DA-AFID | 24 June 2019
Mr. William Sy, farmer-owner of Sebul Farm, is an advocate of sustainable farming system and value-adding activities. Cacao, which is the primary commodity of the farm, is processed into chocolate powder and bars, among others. The farm also produces coffee, chili, and herbal products. Aside from sustainable farming, Sy also advocates square-foot gardening, wherein varied vegetables and herbs can be planted even with a limited space. (text and photo by Gumamela Celes Bejarin, DA-AFID)
