Department of Agriculture of Republic of P : Sebul's sustainable farming

06/23/2019 | 10:00pm EDT

Author: DA-AFID | 24 June 2019

Mr. William Sy, farmer-owner of Sebul Farm, is an advocate of sustainable farming system and value-adding activities. Cacao, which is the primary commodity of the farm, is processed into chocolate powder and bars, among others. The farm also produces coffee, chili, and herbal products. Aside from sustainable farming, Sy also advocates square-foot gardening, wherein varied vegetables and herbs can be planted even with a limited space. (text and photo by Gumamela Celes Bejarin, DA-AFID)

Disclaimer

Department of Agriculture of the Republic of the Philippines published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 01:59:07 UTC
