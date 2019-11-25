Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Department of Agriculture of Republic of P : Stakeholders convene to harmonize efforts for rice industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 09:33pm EST

Author: DA Communications Group | 26 November 2019

About 1,000 rice stakeholders convened in Iloilo this week to come up with unified, concrete and appropriate policy recommendations and program interventions to address the call of the Department of Agriculture for a 'Masaganang Ani at Mataas na Kita'.

Guided by the principle of liberalized rice trade, farmers' organization, farm input providers, processors, agribusiness players, buyers, agriculturists and extension workers joined the 2019 National Rice Industry Stakeholders Conference held at the Iloilo Convention Center on November 25-26, 2019.

This year's theme: 'Empowering Rice Farmers Organizations Anchored on Value Chain System,' calls for a collaborative effort from the farmers, the local government units (LGUs), state universities and colleges (SUCs), the private sector, and other national government agencies.

'This conference is the culminating activity of the National Rice Awareness Month. Under the umbrella theme: 'Buy local, Eat local, Support Our Rice Farmers' we continue to advocate for a safe and nutritious rice, at the same time calling for patriotism by simply supporting local farmers,' Agriculture Assistant Secretary for Operations Andrew B. Villacorta said during the opening ceremony on November 25.

The two-day conference aimed to determine appropriate technology that will contribute to achieving the twin objectives of Ani at Kita, increase access of women and other vulnerable groups to DA's rice programs and project, and identify potential roles and areas of cooperation.

'Kasama natin ang mga private sector, lahat ng stakeholders para mapag-usapan na rin kung ano pa ang magagawa natin para matulungan ang ating mga farmers at kung paano natin maibabalik ang sigla ng industriya,' Villacorta said.

One of the highlights of the conference is the conduct of the plenary sessions highlighting the DA's 'New Thinking for Agriculture' guided with the eight paradigms of Secretary William D. Dar.

The workshops topics focused on: 1) Modernizing the Local Rice Seed Industry; 2) Competitiveness and Sustainability of Local Rice Production through Clustering, Infrastructure Development and Mechanization; 3) Access and Availability of Agricultural Inputs, Credit, and Insurance for Farmers to Increase Productivity and Profitability; 4) Rural Advisory Services and Rice Technology Promotion and Transfer; 5) Crop and Income Diversification among Farmers' Cooperatives/ Associations; 6) Cooperative Building and Innovative Marketing and Truthful Labeling; and 7) Roles of Stakeholders specially Women in Pursuing Climate-resilient agriculture.

The outputs of the breakout session will be used to further enhance the Philippine Rice Industry Roadmap (PRR) 2040. ### (Kristel Merle, DA-AFID)

Disclaimer

Department of Agriculture of the Republic of the Philippines published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 02:32:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:10pPowell Says Fed's Rate Cuts Reflect More Bearish View of Economy -- Update
DJ
10:09pCanada's biggest rail strike in a decade hits exports, sparks layoffs
RE
10:01pELON MUSK : Musk to testify in own defense in defamation trial, his lawyer says
RE
09:53pTop U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators hold phone call, discuss core issues
RE
09:49pTop U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators hold phone call, discuss core issues
RE
09:40pOil prices steady amid hopes for U.S.-China trade deal
RE
09:39pAsian stocks cheered by fresh trade talk momentum
RE
09:35pAlibaba shares trading 7.7% higher in Hong Kong debut
RE
09:33pDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : Stakeholders convene to harmonize efforts for rice industry
PU
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : U.S.-based chip-tech group moving to Switzerland over trade curb fears
2WH GROUP LIMITED : GOING WHOLE HOG: U.S. tells exporters to report pig carcass sales as China buying soars
3CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED : Caltex Australia Gets Fresh Bid From Canada's Couche-Tard -- Update
4AMAZON.COM : Activist investors to pressure privately held Palantir on human rights
5LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : Tiffany is latest jewel for French luxury group LVMH’s crown

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group