Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Department of Agriculture of Republic of P : TienDA in Taguig generates P3.1M sales in one day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 03:23am CEST

Author: DA-AFID | 17 October 2018

In the aim to create direct link between farmers and consumers, Department of Agriculture Secretary Manny Piñol and the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Taguig through Mayor Lani Cayetano launched another leg of TienDA Malasakit store last October 14, 2018 at the Taguig Lakeshore Hall.

According to Piñol, TienDA is the answer to the clamor of the consumers from the high market prices of food items.

'This marketing initiative seeks to create a direct relationship between farmers and consumers, and eliminate middlemen. Buyers are given access to fresh, safe, and affordable goods, while the farmers, fishers and other food producers gain profitability,' he added.

TienDA sa Taguig gathered more than 30 farmers' and fishermen's groups from various food producing areas nationwide, giving buyers a wide variety of food choices at affordable prices.

A record high of P3.1M worth of sales was recorded in just one day.

Apart from TienDA, the Department continues to provide farmers a sustainable outlet for their produce.

'Bigasan ng Bayan,' a food security program personally conceptualized by the agri chief, intends to link non-agricultural areas in the country to rice farmers supported by DA.

Piñol announced that Tarlac rice farmers will soon be producing rice to be bought by the Taguig LGU, following the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement.

Two rice farmers' groups from Tarlac City will supply the rice requirement of Taguig City based on their computed rice consumption study. The city government, in turn, will put up rice outlets in different barangays of the city which will be operated by women's groups under their supervision.

The DA will also present the same concept to the LGUs of Quezon City, Manila, Pasay, Pasig, Mandaluyong, Caloocan, Navotas and other areas in Metro Manila. Piñol also challenged LGU's to put up rice processing centers in their respective areas as it can yield potential earnings of up to P50-60 (M) per cropping season while providing affordable rice to their constituents. ### Carlos Cezar Baldosa DA-AFID

Disclaimer

Department of Agriculture of the Republic of the Philippines published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 01:22:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:17aOil prices edge up on surprise drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:13aTrump Complains About Rising Interest Rates, Calling the Fed 'My Biggest Threat'--2nd Update
DJ
05:08aSHANGHAI MUNICIPAL GOVERNMENT : elf-Portrait of a Dreamer' is here
PU
04:58aPH TRADE CHIEF : Positive momentum in RCEP discussions
PU
04:58aDEPARTMENT OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY OF REPUBLIC O : Good prospects for PH banana exports
PU
04:46aAsia shares ride Wall Street bounce, China muted
RE
04:45aAsia shares ride Wall Street bounce, China muted
RE
04:38aDEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES AUSTRALIAN GOVERNME : A student’s journey from regional Australia to Samoa
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : UBER IPO PROPOSALS VALUE COMPANY AT $120 BILLION: WSJ
2AT&T : Netflix record subscriber growth dispels Wall Street worries
3INTEL CORPORATION : Softbank 'anxiously' monitoring Saudi Arabia situation - executive
4BHP BILLITON LIMITED : BHP BILLITON : first quarter iron-ore output jumps 8 percent, cuts copper guidance
5NATIONAL ACCESS CANNABIS CORP : NATIONAL ACCESS CANNABIS : kicks off "legalization day" with unveiling of firs..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.