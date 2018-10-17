Department of Agriculture of Republic of P : TienDA in Taguig generates P3.1M sales in one day

Author: DA-AFID | 17 October 2018

In the aim to create direct link between farmers and consumers, Department of Agriculture Secretary Manny Piñol and the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Taguig through Mayor Lani Cayetano launched another leg of TienDA Malasakit store last October 14, 2018 at the Taguig Lakeshore Hall.

According to Piñol, TienDA is the answer to the clamor of the consumers from the high market prices of food items.

'This marketing initiative seeks to create a direct relationship between farmers and consumers, and eliminate middlemen. Buyers are given access to fresh, safe, and affordable goods, while the farmers, fishers and other food producers gain profitability,' he added.

TienDA sa Taguig gathered more than 30 farmers' and fishermen's groups from various food producing areas nationwide, giving buyers a wide variety of food choices at affordable prices.

A record high of P3.1M worth of sales was recorded in just one day.

Apart from TienDA, the Department continues to provide farmers a sustainable outlet for their produce.

'Bigasan ng Bayan,' a food security program personally conceptualized by the agri chief, intends to link non-agricultural areas in the country to rice farmers supported by DA.

Piñol announced that Tarlac rice farmers will soon be producing rice to be bought by the Taguig LGU, following the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement.

Two rice farmers' groups from Tarlac City will supply the rice requirement of Taguig City based on their computed rice consumption study. The city government, in turn, will put up rice outlets in different barangays of the city which will be operated by women's groups under their supervision.

The DA will also present the same concept to the LGUs of Quezon City, Manila, Pasay, Pasig, Mandaluyong, Caloocan, Navotas and other areas in Metro Manila. Piñol also challenged LGU's to put up rice processing centers in their respective areas as it can yield potential earnings of up to P50-60 (M) per cropping season while providing affordable rice to their constituents. ### Carlos Cezar Baldosa DA-AFID