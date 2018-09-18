Department of Conservation of New Zealand : Pest control area no place for cattle

Date: 18 September 2018

The Department of Conservation is investigating the deaths of eight cattle following a successful pest control operation in Mapara nearly two weeks ago.

Samples of the dead animals were taken for analysis and DOC are expecting results back as soon as possible. DOC is also determining how the cattle breached a fence line into the pest control operation area.

The pest control operation in Mapara took place on September 6 to target rats, stoats and possums using 1080 (sodium fluoroacetate).

Nearly 30 years of pest control in this area, has resulted in one of the most important strongholds for kōkako on mainland New Zealand and a key source site for translocations to establish new kōkako populations.

The operation included comprehensive consultation with adjacent land owners and neighbouring properties which is a key aspect of all aerial pest control operations.

DOC staff were alerted to the dead cattle on a farm adjacent to the operation area. They visited the farmer accompanied by a vet and assessed the area and took samples from the dead animals.

The investigation showed cattle got into the operational area through a broken fence line. During a pre-flight of the operational boundary a fortnight before the drop, DOC staff noted stock in the operational area and advised the farmer to remove the stock. No stock should ever be allowed within the pest control operational area.

DOC Operations Director David Speirs says a review of the operational data shows the aerial drop went according to plan and as agreed with all adjacent landowners.

The helicopter GPS flight lines clearly show there was no over-flight of the adjacent farm area and there was a 50-metre buffer within the operational area in place.

'We have been working closely with the landowner concerned to confirm exactly what happened, and also to support them as any good neighbour would under these circumstances with the burial of the animals and feed for the others,' he said Mapara is home to a nationally important population of North Island kōkako (recovering). New Zealand falcon (recovering) and North Island robin (at risk/declining) are also found in the reserve.

