Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Department of Conservation of New Zealand : Pest control area no place for cattle

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 02:43am CEST

Date: 18 September 2018

The Department of Conservation is investigating the deaths of eight cattle following a successful pest control operation in Mapara nearly two weeks ago.

Samples of the dead animals were taken for analysis and DOC are expecting results back as soon as possible. DOC is also determining how the cattle breached a fence line into the pest control operation area.

The pest control operation in Mapara took place on September 6 to target rats, stoats and possums using 1080 (sodium fluoroacetate).

Nearly 30 years of pest control in this area, has resulted in one of the most important strongholds for kōkako on mainland New Zealand and a key source site for translocations to establish new kōkako populations.

The operation included comprehensive consultation with adjacent land owners and neighbouring properties which is a key aspect of all aerial pest control operations.

DOC staff were alerted to the dead cattle on a farm adjacent to the operation area. They visited the farmer accompanied by a vet and assessed the area and took samples from the dead animals.

The investigation showed cattle got into the operational area through a broken fence line. During a pre-flight of the operational boundary a fortnight before the drop, DOC staff noted stock in the operational area and advised the farmer to remove the stock. No stock should ever be allowed within the pest control operational area.

DOC Operations Director David Speirs says a review of the operational data shows the aerial drop went according to plan and as agreed with all adjacent landowners.

The helicopter GPS flight lines clearly show there was no over-flight of the adjacent farm area and there was a 50-metre buffer within the operational area in place.

'We have been working closely with the landowner concerned to confirm exactly what happened, and also to support them as any good neighbour would under these circumstances with the burial of the animals and feed for the others,' he said Mapara is home to a nationally important population of North Island kōkako (recovering). New Zealand falcon (recovering) and North Island robin (at risk/declining) are also found in the reserve.

Contact

For media enquiries contact:

Christina Harris-Pakeho, DOC Communications Advisor
Phone: +64 27 201 8436
Email: cpakeho@doc.govt.nz

Disclaimer

Department of Conservation of New Zealand published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 00:42:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:08aNew US trade action 'poisons' atmosphere, won't work on China - regulator
RE
05:07aIndia delays imposition of higher tariffs on some U.S. goods to November
RE
05:04aADB ramps up Pacific presence as aid donors jostle for influence
RE
04:51aNEW U.S. TRADE ACTION 'POISONS' ATMOSPHERE, WON'T WORK ON CHINA : regulator
RE
04:42aTrump slaps tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods, spares some consumer tech
RE
04:38aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Green coal, by-products power clean energy drive
PU
04:32aSpaceX's first private passenger is Japanese fashion magnate Maezawa
RE
04:28aDEPARTMENT OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY OF REPUBLIC O : PH enhances economic relations with Fujian Province
PU
04:25aJapan's Aso - BOJ will take appropriate policy to meet price target
RE
04:02aNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Market Price of Important Means of Production in Circulation, September 1-10, 2018
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tyson Foods CEO steps down for personal reasons
2APPLE : Trump slaps tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods, spares some consumer tech
3Cigna deal gets antitrust nod, positive sign for CVS-Aetna
4ORACLE CORPORATION : Oracle first-quarter revenue misses estimates, shares fall
5BHP BILLITON PLC : BHP BILLITON : 2018 Annual Reporting Suite

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.