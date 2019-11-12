Department of Defence Australian Government : 22nd Australia-China Defence Strategic Dialogue held in Sydney

13 November 2019

Senior defence officials from Australia and China will meet tomorrow in Sydney for the 22nd Australia-China Defence Strategic Dialogue.

Held since 1997, the annual Australia-China Defence Strategic Dialogue is the peak forum for discussions between Australia's Department of Defence and China's People's Liberation Army (PLA).

This year China's delegation will be led by Director of the Joint Staff Department of the Central Military Commission, General Li Zuocheng.

Australia will be represented by the Department of Defence Secretary, Greg Moriarty and Chief of the Defence Force, General Angus Campbell.

Mr Moriarty said defence engagement with China serves as an important part of the broader Australia-China bilateral relationship.

'Regular meetings between defence officials offers both sides an opportunity to discuss a range of regional security matters in frank and open terms, including important issues such as peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and evolving regional dynamics,' Mr Moriarty said.

General Campbell said the dialogue builds trust and understanding between the militaries of Australia and China.

'Tomorrow we will discuss with General Li the many benefits our defence cooperation has brought throughout 2019 and how we look forward to continuing engagement into the future.'

The 23rd Australia-China Defence Strategic Dialogue will take place in China next year.