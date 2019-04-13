Department of Defence Australian Government : ADF announces its 2019 King's Cup rowing team

13 April 2019

The rowing team representing the Australian Defence Force (ADF) at the 2019 Henley Royal Regatta King's Cup event in the United Kingdom (UK) in July was announced today.

Patron of ADF Rowing, Air Vice Marshal Leigh Gordon said this year marked the centenary of the King's Cup, which was last contested at the Royal Henley Peace Regatta of 1919, with Australia, Canada, France, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America competing.

'One hundred years ago, the King's Cup promoted the power of sport in hastening a return to normality following the First World War,' AVM Gordon said.

'Six allied nations competed in this peace regatta, with the Australian Imperial Force No. 1 crew victorious.

'This year, the King's Cup will for the first time allow mixed-gender crews, highlighting the opportunities available to women in today's military.'

Crews from Germany and the Netherlands will also compete, symbolising the strength of today's alliances.

'Australia's crew represents the modern ADF, with full-time and reserve men and women drawn nationally from all ranks and all services,' AVM Gordon said.

'Medics to engineers, long-term serving members to new recruits are brought together to form the competing crew.

'The team is conscious that the last time an Australian military crew raced at Henley, they brought back the cup.'

The King's Cup will be held from 3 to 7 July 2019 at the Royal Henley Regatta in the UK. Further information about the King's Cup and opportunities to follow and support the crews, is available at the Official King's Cup Website: at https://www.kingscup.org/

Images will be available at: https://images.defence.gov.au/S20190845