Department of Defence Australian Government : ADF supports Vietnam's second medical deployment to UN Mission in South Sudan

11/28/2019 | 03:13pm EST

Australia continues to boost regional peacekeeping capabilities in South East Asia, in support of Vietnam's second deployment to the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

From 19-28 November 2019, a Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) C-17 Globemaster provided strategic airlift support for Vietnamese military personnel and equipment on rotation to Level Two Field Hospital.

Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC said this peacekeeping engagement with Vietnam reflects the strength of our strategic partnership.

'The Australia-Vietnam defence relationship has grown since the signing of our bilateral Strategic Partnership in 2018 - in peacekeeping, maritime security and training,' Minister Reynolds said.

'The Royal Australian Air Force's airlift support, including for Vietnam's first deployment to UNMISS in 2018, exemplifies our growing partnership and shared interests in a stable, rules-based global order.

'The ADF is proud to continue its support for United Nations peacekeeping efforts, to build regional peacekeeping capacity, and to join with regional partners to contribute to global peace and security.'

Australian Defence Force assistance to Vietnam this year includes two RAAF air mobility missions - the deployment of personnel and equipment to South Sudan and the return of personnel from Vietnam's first mission.

Additionally, Australia provides specialist peacekeeping and English language training as part of its Defence Cooperation Program with Vietnam.

Imagery for media use is available at: https://images.defence.gov.au/s20193126

Department of Defence - Australian Government published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
