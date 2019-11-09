Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Department of Defence Australian Government : ADF supports firefighting effort in NSW and QLD

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/09/2019 | 12:15am EST

The Australian Defence Force (ADF) is working with emergency services, to assist with firefighting efforts in north-eastern New South Wales.

As the Minister for Defence, I am focussed on ensuring the ADF are ready to provide additional support for the nation's front line first responders.

Last night a Royal Australian Air Force 737 Boeing Business Jet transported ACT Rural Fire Service firefighters from Canberra, and this morning a RAAF C-130J aircraft flew firefighters and equipment from Adelaide to Port Macquarie.

Defence is also working with Emergency Management Australia to support further air transport requests and is identifying what other ADF capabilities can be used if requested.

While our ADF personnel are not trained firefighters, they can provide other support at times of need.

As the former Minister for Emergency Management, last bushfire season I saw firsthand the devastating impact that natural disasters have on communities.

I also saw how Federal Government agencies work together to provide support for states and territories.

I pay tribute to the emergency services personnel fighting these fires across the country, as well as the ADF personnel who support them.

Further questions on the bushfires in New South Wales and Queensland should be directed to New South Wales Rural Fire Service and Queensland Fire and Emergency Service.

Imagery for media use is available at: http://images.defence.gov.au/s20192943

Disclaimer

Department of Defence - Australian Government published this content on 09 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2019 05:14:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:15aDEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : ADF supports firefighting effort in NSW and QLD
PU
11/08China-U.S. trade war to ease but conflicts will persist - former finance minister
RE
11/08China factory prices falter, while inflation soars to near eight-year high
RE
11/08NY Fed's Williams says economy is in a good place, monetary policy well positioned
RE
11/08WeWork data shows growth still doubling
RE
11/08WeWork data shows growth still doubling
RE
11/08American Airlines follows Southwest in pulling 737 MAX until early March
RE
11/08U.S. Supreme Court to consider blocking Booking.com trademark
RE
11/08CARL ICAHN : Activist investor Icahn sells nearly a third of his Occidental Petroleum stake
RE
11/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WeWork, ex-CEO Neumann, Softbank sued over botched IPO, plummeting value
2ZUORA, INC. : ZUORA : More Japanese companies using subscription services to woo customers
3SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC. : SEACOR Marine Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results 
4SVB FINANCIAL GROUP : SVB FINANCIAL : 3rd Quarter Earnings
5ZILLOW GROUP, INC. : ZILLOW : VA Loan Benefit Can Mean Big Savings for Military Households

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group