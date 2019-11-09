Department of Defence Australian Government : ADF supports firefighting effort in NSW and QLD

The Australian Defence Force (ADF) is working with emergency services, to assist with firefighting efforts in north-eastern New South Wales.

As the Minister for Defence, I am focussed on ensuring the ADF are ready to provide additional support for the nation's front line first responders.

Last night a Royal Australian Air Force 737 Boeing Business Jet transported ACT Rural Fire Service firefighters from Canberra, and this morning a RAAF C-130J aircraft flew firefighters and equipment from Adelaide to Port Macquarie.

Defence is also working with Emergency Management Australia to support further air transport requests and is identifying what other ADF capabilities can be used if requested.

While our ADF personnel are not trained firefighters, they can provide other support at times of need.

As the former Minister for Emergency Management, last bushfire season I saw firsthand the devastating impact that natural disasters have on communities.

I also saw how Federal Government agencies work together to provide support for states and territories.

I pay tribute to the emergency services personnel fighting these fires across the country, as well as the ADF personnel who support them.

Further questions on the bushfires in New South Wales and Queensland should be directed to New South Wales Rural Fire Service and Queensland Fire and Emergency Service.

Imagery for media use is available at: http://images.defence.gov.au/s20192943