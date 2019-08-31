Department of Defence Australian Government : Australia conducts deployments to enforce sanctions on North Korea

Log in
Australia conducts deployments to enforce sanctions on North Korea

08/31/2019 | 06:42pm EDT

Australia is deploying a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft to Japan to conduct maritime surveillance in support of the international effort to enforce United Nations Security Council imposed sanctions against North Korea.

This deployment is a demonstration of our enduring commitment to regional security and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

Australian Defence Force personnel will work alongside their partners to monitor and deter ship‑to-ship transfers of sanctioned goods.

Along with our international partners, Australia continues to maintain pressure on North Korea until it takes concrete, verifiable and irreversible steps towards denuclearisation.

Since 2018, Australia has contributed to international efforts to deter and disrupt illicit trade and sanction-evasion activities by North Korea and its associated networks.

The deployment of the P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft is the fifth to occur since April 2018.

A Royal Australian Navy frigate is expected to participate in the operation later this year, following HMAS Melbourne's contribution in October 2018 and April 2019.

Disclaimer

Department of Defence - Australian Government published this content on 01 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2019 22:41:07 UTC
