Department of Defence Australian Government : Australia continues to enforce sanctions on North Korea

Australia will deploy two AP-3C Orion maritime patrol aircraft to Japan to conduct maritime surveillance in support of the international effort to enforce United Nations Security Council resolutions on North Korea.

This deployment supports Australia's ongoing economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea.

It is a continuation of our strong stand to deter and disrupt illicit trade and sanctions evasion activities by North Korea and its associated networks.

This deployment follows on from our previous contribution of a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft earlier in the year.

Australia continues to work with partners to enforce sanctions to pressure North Korea to take concrete and verifiable steps to denuclearise.

A stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific remains Australia's priority.