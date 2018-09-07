Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Department of Defence Australian Government : Australia continues to enforce sanctions on North Korea

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 01:12am CEST

Australia will deploy two AP-3C Orion maritime patrol aircraft to Japan to conduct maritime surveillance in support of the international effort to enforce United Nations Security Council resolutions on North Korea.

This deployment supports Australia's ongoing economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea.

It is a continuation of our strong stand to deter and disrupt illicit trade and sanctions evasion activities by North Korea and its associated networks.

This deployment follows on from our previous contribution of a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft earlier in the year.

Australia continues to work with partners to enforce sanctions to pressure North Korea to take concrete and verifiable steps to denuclearise.

A stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific remains Australia's priority.

Disclaimer

Department of Defence - Australian Government published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 23:11:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:50aU.S.-Canada trade talks grind on, but 'final' issues unresolved
RE
02:49aCanada's Freeland cites NAFTA progress, but slams U.S. metals tariffs
RE
02:49aU.S.-Canada trade talks grind on, but 'final' issues unresolved
RE
02:44aUK employers hire staff at fastest pace in five months - REC
RE
02:43aDollar slips vs. yen, Trump seen challenging Japan on trade issues
RE
02:42aSHANGHAI MUNICIPAL GOVERNMENT : City still clear of swine fever
PU
02:41aSmith & Wesson parent company defends directors, sways Glass Lewis
RE
02:37aDOUG LAMALFA : LaMalfa Supports Legislation to Increase Small Scale LNG Exports
PU
02:33aJapan's Nidec sees electric vehicles driving profits as it plans for future
RE
02:32aAsia shares hit 14-month lows, yen advances on trade jitters
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CBS CORPORATION : CBS NEGOTIATING MOONVES' EXIT AND VIACOM MERGER STANDSTILL: sources
2NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC CORP : NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC : Ford recalls two million trucks over seat belt fire..
3BROADCOM INC : Broadcom sees fourth quarter boost from data center demand, iPhone launch
4NEVRO CORP : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Nevro Corporation Investors
5GROUPE BMTC INC : BMTC GROUP INC. : announces financial results for its quarter ended July 31st, 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.