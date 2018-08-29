Department of Defence Australian Government : Australian steel maker Bisalloy a magnet for success

In another sign of success for Australia's Defence industry, Bisalloy today announced its best year of defence exports in over a decade.

With a significant increase of 56 percent in sales compared to last year, Bisalloy also achieved a major milestone with sales of defence grade steel at a level not seen in over ten years.

Bisalloy has employed 17 more people in 2018 at the company's Unanderra manufacturing plant in New South Wales.

Minister for Defence, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, said it's great news for Bisalloy and showed how the Australian Government's commitment to using Australian steel in our new military projects is delivering results.

Earlier this year Bisalloy signed a contract with Naval Group Australia to produce specialised steel as part of a trial for our Future Submarines.

'Bisalloy is also providing innovative products to a number of Defence projects, such as the Army's Hawkei vehicle and the $5.2 billion BOXER Combat Reconnaissance Vehicle,' Minister Pyne said.

'Bisalloy is also leveraging its success to seek out export opportunities and has already secured several large volume, international orders for its innovative armour plates.'

'This success demonstrates the Australian Government's commitment to increasing defence exports is achieving tangible results.'

'The Australian economy is benefitting from the record investment in Defence capabilities, and more is yet to come.'

In line with Bisalloy's growth, investments are being made in Bisalloy's research, development, laboratory and export capabilities.