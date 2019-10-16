Department of Defence Australian Government : Investing in exporting small businesses

The Morrison Government has awarded $130,000 in grants to two small businesses looking to build their export capability, as part of a strategic approach to growing Australia's defence industry exports.

The Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Melissa Price MP, today announced the latest recipients of the Defence Global Competitiveness Grants.

'The Defence Global Competitiveness Grants seek to build a stronger, more sustainable and globally competitive Australian defence industry by supporting small businesses to build export capability,' Minister Price said.

'We know more exporting businesses means more Australian jobs, so we're giving small business the tools they need to take their products and services to the world.'

Sydney-based The Blueprint Laboratory will use their grant to meet accreditation requirements, aiding its ability to sell robotic arms to the US and UK military.

Melbourne's Natex Engineering will use the grant to increase their capability to meet the quality requirements of defence customers, opening up the potential for $4.1 million in new contracts.

'Helping small businesses become 'export-ready' means they can take up opportunities to help them grow and create more jobs,' Minister Price said.

For more details visit: www.business.gov.au/dgc