Department of Defence Australian Government : Joint statement CDF & Secretary - ADF confirms two cases of COVID-19 virus

8 March 2020

Two members of the Australian Defence Force (ADF) are confirmed to have contracted the COVID-19 virus. Having tested positive to COVID-19, they have been isolated.

Efforts to trace any contact are focussed on the two officers travelling to a meeting at Defence Headquarters, Russell, ACT on 28 February 2020.

Defence is cooperating with NSW and ACT Health authorities to contact, isolate, test and support persons involved.

As a necessary precautionary measure to address the increasing risk of COVID-19 infection within Defence and the general community, any Defence personnel and those working in Defence establishments who present with cold/flu like symptoms will remove themselves from the workplace and arrange with their local health centre or GP for testing for COVID-19.

Furthermore, all ADF, Defence APS and contractors contacted by State or Federal Health authorities as part of COVID-19 case tracking, will provide all assistance possible.

This is consistent with the Federal Government's commitment to active, early and continuing support to public health efforts to contain COVID-19, and to work in partnership with the States and Territories.