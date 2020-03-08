Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Department of Defence Australian Government : Joint statement CDF & Secretary - ADF confirms two cases of COVID-19 virus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/08/2020 | 12:18am EST
8 March 2020

Two members of the Australian Defence Force (ADF) are confirmed to have contracted the COVID-19 virus. Having tested positive to COVID-19, they have been isolated.

Efforts to trace any contact are focussed on the two officers travelling to a meeting at Defence Headquarters, Russell, ACT on 28 February 2020.

Defence is cooperating with NSW and ACT Health authorities to contact, isolate, test and support persons involved.

As a necessary precautionary measure to address the increasing risk of COVID-19 infection within Defence and the general community, any Defence personnel and those working in Defence establishments who present with cold/flu like symptoms will remove themselves from the workplace and arrange with their local health centre or GP for testing for COVID-19.

Furthermore, all ADF, Defence APS and contractors contacted by State or Federal Health authorities as part of COVID-19 case tracking, will provide all assistance possible.

This is consistent with the Federal Government's commitment to active, early and continuing support to public health efforts to contain COVID-19, and to work in partnership with the States and Territories.

Disclaimer

Department of Defence - Australian Government published this content on 08 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2020 05:17:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:26aParaguay confirms its first case of coronavirus
RE
01:26aMaldives confirms first two coronavirus cases; two resort islands locked down
RE
12:18aDEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Joint statement CDF & Secretary - ADF confirms two cases of COVID-19 virus
PU
03/07Trump, Bolsonaro to Discuss Venezuela and Trade -- 2nd Update
DJ
03/07TRUMP : No promises regarding steel and aluminum tariffs on Brazil
RE
03/07TRUMP : No promises regarding steel and aluminum tariffs on Brazil
RE
03/07Trump, Bolsonaro to Discuss Venezuela and Trade -- Update
DJ
03/07China January-February exports tumble, imports down as coronavirus batters trade and business
RE
03/07China January-February exports tumble, imports down as coronavirus batters trade and business
RE
03/07Trump, Bolsonaro to Discuss Venezuela and Trade
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Berlin Cameron and Perksy Release National Study Revealing Women Want Brands to Drive Change, Not Just Sale..
2SK TELECOM CO.,LTD : SK TELECOM : Singtel and AIS Invest in a New Gaming Joint Venture
3YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA : Yara to sell its 25% share in Qatar Fertiliser Company
4WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC : WIZZ AIR : press conference in Abu Dhabi cancelled due to coronavirus
5HUITAO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. : HUITAO TECHNOLOGY : Received Nasdaq Notification Letter Regarding Bid Price Defi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group