Department of Defence Australian Government : Point Wilson upgrade to get underway

Joint Media Release

Senator Sarah Henderson, Senator for Victoria

Hundreds of local jobs will be created after the Morrison Government announced work to remediate a major Defence site at Point Wilson would kick-off in January.

Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Melissa Price MP and Senator for Victoria, Sarah Henderson, announced a $193 million contract had been awarded to CPB Contractors Pty Ltd for remediation of waterside infrastructure at Defence's Explosive Ordnance site.

Minister Price said the wharf and jetty had been closed since 2008 and the remediation works will allow re-commencement of bulk importation of Explosive Ordinance shipments to the Point Wilson Explosive Area.

'The broad scope of the project includes remediation of a 2.4 kilometre-long jetty and reconstruction of the wharf,' Minister Price said.

'CPB Contractors will act as Defence's Managing Contractor and deliver the works through the engagement of sub-contractors.'

Under the Government's Defence Policy for Industry Participation, CPB has developed a Local Industry Capability Plan that will maximise opportunities for local involvement.

Senator Henderson said that meant the project, which is being fully-funded by the Morrison Government, would primarily benefit the local community.

'There will be opportunities for local business, with around 200 workers anticipated to be directly employed by the Project over the construction period of two years.

'It is also great to see that CPB Contractors has committed to maximising opportunities for local industry including suppliers and the construction workforce alike.'

Construction is scheduled to commence in January 2020 with completion of the Project anticipated by late 2022.