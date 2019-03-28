Department of Defence Australian Government : Singapore-Australia Joint Ministerial Committee

Joint Media Release

Minister for Foreign Affairs, the Hon Marise Payne

Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, the Hon Simon Birmingham

This week, the Foreign, Trade and Defence Ministers will host their Singaporean counterparts for the 11th Singapore-Australia Joint Ministerial Committee (SAJMC) meeting in Sydney.

The biennial high-level talks are an important opportunity to discuss regional security, including our response to extremism and maritime security in the Indo-Pacific. Ministers will also discuss joint priorities for regional forums including ASEAN and the East Asia Summit.

Singapore is a close and trusted partner. In 2015 we elevated our relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Singapore is our largest trade and investment relationship in ASEAN, and eighth largest trading partner overall, with the Singapore-Australia Free Trade Agreement continuing to provide opportunities for both our nations.

Our strong security relationship is underscored by joint military exercises and close cooperation across defence, intelligence and technology sectors.

Australia and Singapore also have strong ties across education, tourism, and arts and culture. Our education links are growing with more than 2,100 New Colombo Plan students having studied and undertaken internships in Singapore since 2014.

We are expanding collaboration in the fields of science and innovation, including the opening of a CSIRO office in Singapore and strengthened cooperation between the start-up communities in our two countries.

The SAJMC was established by the Prime Ministers of Australia and Singapore in 1996. Singapore will be represented by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Defence, Dr Ng Eng Hen, and Minister for Trade and Industry, Mr Chan Chun Sing.