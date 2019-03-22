Department of Defence Australian Government : UK Wedgetail acquisition to create Australian jobs

Log in
UK Wedgetail acquisition to create Australian jobs

03/22/2019

Joint Media Release

  • Minister for Defence Industry, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC
  • Minister for Defence, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP

The United Kingdom today announced that it has signed a contract with Boeing to acquire five E-7A Wedgetail Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft.

Minister for Defence, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, and Minister for Defence Industry, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds welcomed the announcement and said the acquisition represented an acknowledgement of the world-leading nature of the Wedgetail aircraft.

'The Wedgetail is a true Australian success story - designed for the Royal Australian Air Force with investment by the Australian Government and the support of over 200 Australian companies,' Minister Pyne said.

'It is now a world best platform providing cutting edge airborne surveillance, communications and battle management systems.'

'Like the Australian acquisition of the Hunter Class Frigate, the UK acquisition of Wedgetail aircraft will enhance the ability of our two nations to operate seamlessly together.'

The UK acquisition is also expected to be a significant win for Australian defence industry.

'The UK acquisition is expected to deliver 100 jobs to the Brisbane and Newcastle based staff of Boeing Defence Australia, taking advantage of their world-leading capabilities in systems and software engineering and deep experience in Wedgetail support, including ground based aircrew training,' Minister Reyonlds said.

'Further opportunities - including for the more than 200 Australian companies that have contributed to our own Wedgetail acquisition and sustainment - will be available for Australian industry in the supply chain.'

Disclaimer

Department of Defence - Australian Government published this content on 23 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2019 02:29:03 UTC
