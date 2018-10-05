Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Department of Defense Office of Inspector General : External Peer Review of DoD OIG Inspections and Evaluations Components

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 03:53pm CEST
PRINT | E-MAIL

Oct. 5, 2018 - The DoD OIG received the results of its first external peer review of its Inspections and Evaluations components. The CIGIE peer review team conducted the peer review for the period October 2 through November 17, 2017. The CIGIE peer review team determined that the DoD OIG Inspections and Evaluations components' policies and procedures generally met the Blue Book standards addressed in the peer review. They also concluded that the reports they reviewed also met the applicable Blue Book standards.

Disclaimer

Department of Defense Office of Inspector General published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 13:52:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:48pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs Fellowship Programme Begins Final Segment Today at Headquarters
PU
04:45pGeorge Hatsopoulos, a CEO Too Busy for Golf, Delved Into Thermodynamics and Economics
DJ
04:43pJuventus shares hurt by Ronaldo accusations
RE
04:43pDEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE OFFICE OF INSPECTOR GENERAL : External Peer Review of the DoD OIG Inspections and Evaluations Components
PU
04:43pMINISTRY OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY OF REPUBLIC : SEZ Policy Review Committee holds final meeting in New Delhi
PU
04:43pMining ETF Shares Drop Following China Fears
DJ
04:38pCII CONFEDERATION OF INDIAN INDUSTRY : Minister for Commerce and Industry announces Fast Track Mechanism to Promote Russian Investments in India
PU
04:33pNOC NATIONAL OIL : Tatneft to resume Libya operations
PU
04:28pODYY GROU : Argentina Will Have 30 Bitcoin ATMs by the End of the Year
AQ
04:26pTSX edges up on gains in materials, robust jobs data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's Musk mocks SEC as judge demands they justify fraud settlement
2LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : Gucci boss reassures staff over looming era of slower growth
3BLACKROCK : Tesla's Musk mocks SEC as judge demands they justify fraud settlement
4DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : shares plummet to four-year lows after mirror trade report
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Is Making a $300 Million Bet on Its New CEO -- 3rd Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.