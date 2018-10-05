Department of Defense Office of Inspector General : External Peer Review of DoD OIG Inspections and Evaluations Components

Oct. 5, 2018 - The DoD OIG received the results of its first external peer review of its Inspections and Evaluations components. The CIGIE peer review team conducted the peer review for the period October 2 through November 17, 2017. The CIGIE peer review team determined that the DoD OIG Inspections and Evaluations components' policies and procedures generally met the Blue Book standards addressed in the peer review. They also concluded that the reports they reviewed also met the applicable Blue Book standards.

