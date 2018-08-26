Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Department of Education and Training Australian : Appointment as Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2018 | 02:12pm CEST

I thank Prime Minister Scott Morrison for appointing me as Australia's Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment and the Deputy Leader of the Government in the Senate.

Having previously worked across Australia's wine, tourism and hospitality industries I look forward to again supporting the hardworking Australians whose efforts in trade and tourism underpin so much of our national prosperity.

Australia's openness to the world is an essential ingredient in the jobs of millions of Australians, which have been made stronger through the achievements of our Liberal National Government.

I acknowledge the outstanding achievements of Steven Ciobo who, together with Malcolm Turnbull, oversaw record tourist numbers, enhanced our trade access with countries such as Singapore and Peru, kicked off the Australia-European Union Free Trade Agreement negotiations as well as most notably securing the Trans-Pacific Partnership against the expectations of many. I congratulate Steven on his appointment as Minister for Defence Industry.

I would also like to congratulate Dan Tehan on his appointment as the new Minister for Education and Training.

It has been an honour to serve as Minister for Education and Training in Malcolm Turnbull's Government, and to have been the longest serving education minister since Brendan Nelson.

We have achieved great reforms over the last three years.

The biggest improvements to child care support in 40 years are making it easier for nearly one million Australian families to work an extra day or extra shift without child care costs acting as a barrier, while extended funding for preschool has provided an opportunity to ensure future partnerships with the states tackle poor attendance rates among those students with the most to gain from preschool.

Our reforms to school funding will ensure that, for the first time ever, schools will receive federal funding according to the needs of their students, regardless of which state they are in or what type of non-government school their parents choose for them to attend.

I am confident that these reforms will provide enduring fairness that will only be enhanced by impending improvements.

Critically, we recognised that what is done with schools funding is even more important than how much is spent. Effective use of the additional $24.5 billion we committed will be guided by the recommendations of David Gonski's landmark report, Through Growth to Achievement, which I am pleased were broadly welcomed by both Liberal and Labor states and territories.

I am especially proud to have championed the importance of foundational literacy skills and to have seen a phonics skills check adopted as bipartisan policy in my home state. I hope others will follow suit.

Together with Assistant Minister Karen Andrews we abolished Labor's flawed VET FEE-HELP scheme, replacing it with better targeted student loans and established the Skilling Australians Fund to deliver 300,000 more apprenticeships. The P-TECH program is also helping to make industry pathways available to more secondary school students.

Our reforms to student loans will help to ensure Australia's globally generous loans scheme remains sustainable into the future, guaranteeing higher education opportunities for future generations without the risk of upfront fees. Our improved admissions and transparency reforms, along with performance principles, will help both students and higher education providers to focus on the importance of employment outcomes. International student numbers have also continued to go from strength to strength under the International Education Strategy we released.

As part of Malcolm Turnbull's National Science and Innovation Agenda we delivered an increased focus on learning maths and science, supporting initiatives from coding to teacher training. We have made collaboration between researchers and industry easier while also this year delivering a $1.9 billion investment boost for critical national research infrastructure.

I would also like thank all of the staff from the Department of Education and Training, led by Secretary Dr Michele Bruniges AO, for their support.

It has been my pleasure to engage with so many wonderful students, educators and stakeholders. I thank them for the way in which they have helped me and look forward to highlighting their many strengths to the rest of the world in my new role.

Disclaimer

Department of Education and Training - Australian Government published this content on 26 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2018 12:11:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:56pGermany's public debt could fall below EU ceiling this year - Scholz
RE
02:57pDEPARTMENT OF INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS AND OPERA : Deputy Minister Mhaule to represent South Africa at the Singapore-Sub-Saharan High Level Ministerial Exchange
PU
02:15pMacron to take aim at French social welfare spending in 2019
RE
02:15pU.S. Dollar's Rise Puts Canada, Australia, New Zealand in Spotlight
DJ
02:12pDEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION AND TRAINING AUSTRALIAN : Appointment as Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment
PU
01:57pChina's Didi suspends Hitch ride-sharing service after passenger killed
RE
01:44pIranian parliament removes finance minister from office
RE
01:42pIFP INKATHA FREEDOM PARTY : welcomes DTI commitment to study Cannabis use
PU
01:17pChina's Didi suspends Hitch ride-sharing service after passenger killed
RE
01:12pDEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Appointment as Minister for Foreign Affairs
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WAL-MART STORES : WAL MART STORES : 'Amazon effect' could have impact on inflation dynamics
2SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SOFTBANK : Didi woman passenger killed amid China ride-hailing safety concerns
3SMOE CART : SMOKE CARTEL : Savannah-based Smoke Cartel launches crowdfunding investment opportunity
4COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) : BEYOND SODA: How and Why Your Beverage Options Are Exploding
5BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION : BOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Medtronic fill venture funding gap for med-tech startups

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.