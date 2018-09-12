Log in
Department of Education and Training Australian : Australia leading the OECD on key education measures

09/12/2018 | 12:07am CEST

Minister for Education Dan Tehan said today Australia's education system continued to rate strongly in terms of access, participation and educational attainment when compared to other OECD countries.

The OECD's Education at a Glance report released today found:

  • Australia's total investment in education was six per cent of GDP, and above the OECD average of five per cent.

  • Australia also invested a higher percentage of GDP (3.7 per cent) in its primary and secondary level education than the OECD average (3.0 per cent).

  • Australian universities ranked sixth among the OECD on an expenditure-per-student basis.

Mr Tehan said the Morrison Government was delivering an additional $24.5 billion in schools funding.

'Every parent wants their child to get the best education and to reach their potential,' Mr Tehan said.

'The Australian Government is providing record investment into the school system and this week I will meet with the states and territories to discuss a new reform agreement to ensure this record funding is invested in a way that makes the biggest difference to student outcomes.

'Our reforms to the child care system are the most significant reforms in more than 40 years and more than one million families are benefitting from these new arrangements.

'In higher education, the Government is focussed on better targeting resources to demand and need, increasing transparency and accountability and improving opportunities for regional students.'

Disclaimer

Department of Education and Training - Australian Government published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 22:06:04 UTC
