Department of Education and Training Australian : Boosting innovative drug delivery research

11/12/2019 | 06:35pm EST

Australians will get better medical treatment because of Morrison Government funded research to develop new types of drugs.

The Morrison Government is providing $4.2 million to establish an Australian Research Council (ARC) Training Centre to focus on next-generation drug design and deliver research.

Minister for Education Dan Tehan said the new training centre would provide an important boost to Australia's medical technology and pharmaceutical sector.

'We are funding research to improve the medical treatment provided to Australians as well as training a new generation of researchers who will make future contributions to medical research,' Mr Tehan said.

'The Morrison Government is strategically investing in partnerships between universities and industry to drive the commercialisation of research that leads to jobs, productivity gains and economic growth.'

Member for Menzies Kevin Andrews today launched the ARC Training Centre for the Development of Tools for Fragment Based Design at Monash University.

'The research conducted at this centre has the potential to produce completely new classes of drugs to benefit all Australians,' Mr Andrews said.

'The centre will also research how to overcome drug resistance and how to decrease the time it takes for drugs to be available on the market.'

Monash University will collaborate with 12 participating organisations across three countries that will provide a total of $8.3 million in cash and in-kind support to the training centre. For more information visit the ARC website.

Disclaimer

Department of Education and Training - Australian Government published this content on 13 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2019 23:34:00 UTC
