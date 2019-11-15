Department of Education and Training Australian : Visit to Malaysia and India

Australia will benefit from stronger ties in education with Malaysia and India forged during the Minister for Education's visit to both countries.

Minister for Education Dan Tehan will visit Malaysia and India to strengthen the relationship with two important regional partners, creating new job and business opportunities in the education sector.

Mr Tehan will travel to Malaysia from 17 to 19 November and then lead a delegation of senior leaders from the education sector to India from 19 to 21 November.

Mr Tehan will attend the inauguration of the new University of Wollongong Malaysia KDU campus, speak at the National University of Malaysia and visit research facilities at Monash University Malaysia.

'Strengthening Australia's relationship with other countries will benefit our education system with flow on effects for our economy, jobs and business opportunities,' Mr Tehan said.

'Malaysia is an important partner when it comes to education. More than 23,500 Malaysian students are currently studying in Australia and our universities are working together on world-leading research that will make a difference in both countries.

'India has one of the fastest growing economies in the world and an increasing demand for education services. The delegation to India will be an important opportunity for Australian education providers to showcase the excellence of our education and research sector and to forge new relationships between our two countries that are mutually beneficial.'

Mr Tehan will meet with the Indian Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', engage Indian education and research stakeholders, and attend local events in support of the Australian education and research sector.