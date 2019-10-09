Department of Employment Australian Government : Scott Cam to lead uptake of more skilled trade jobs

Scott Cam will inspire the next generation of tradespeople in his new role as Australia's first National Careers Ambassador, helping young Australians take advantage of surging demand for skilled workers.

Mr Cam will highlight how practical and technical training can lead to high paying and fulfilling jobs, while also working with the National Careers Institute, alongside government, industry, education providers, career advisors, parents and employers to improve career options.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said as our economy changes we need people to have a mix of skills and experience and this includes having more Australians with technical, trade and practical skills.

'For many years going to university has been the default expectation imposed on our young Australians, but it's not the only path to rewarding and successful employment.'

'It's time we broadened our view and recognised the many other successful avenues available to young Australians and talked about the opportunities in fast growing industries like health and construction through technical and skills education.

'I want to see more Australians become plumbers, electricians and bakers than lawyers and consultants. I would like to see more of them going on to become their own boss.

'Scott Cam is proof that undertaking a trade can be a very valuable, rewarding and successful career choice, and there are plenty more who can tell a similar story to Scott.

'In my own electorate in southern Sydney, there are numerous stories of Australians who have been able to look after themselves, their families and make a real contribution, often starting their own businesses and creating jobs and livelihoods for others.

'By learning a trade you'll earn more, your skills will be in demand and you'll help build our country and keep our economy strong.'

Minister for Employment, Skills, Small and Family Business, Senator Michaelia Cash, said vocational education and training was key to building our future workforce.

'The Morrison Government is committed to creating more than 1.25 million jobs over the next five years and alongside that goal we are rolling out a $100 billion infrastructure investment.

'To take advantage of this, we will need to make sure people and businesses have access to the right skills at the right time, and understand how their skills relate to current and emerging career pathways,' Minister Cash said.

'As National Careers Ambassador, Scott will help Australians at all ages and stages to make informed decisions about learning, training and work pathways. Working with the National Careers Institute, Scott will make sure individuals and businesses can take advantage of the pathways on offer.'

The Morrison Government is currently undertaking a major modernisation of the vocational education and training sector.

The Government's first instalment of our modernisation plan, a $585 million skills package, is now rolling out.

This package includes increased incentives for up to 80,000 new apprentices and expanded apprentice wage subsidy trials in rural and regional areas and 10 new Industry Training Hubs in areas of high youth unemployment to better connect schools with local employers, industries and training providers.

The National Careers Institute is holding co-design workshops around the country from 4 October 2019.

For more information on the National Careers Institute and to engage in the careers conversation go to www.nci.employment.gov.au.