Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Department of Energy Announces $97 Million for Bioenergy Research and Development

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 10:47am EDT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced more than $97 million in funding for 33 projects that will support high-impact technology research and development to accelerate the bioeconomy. These projects will improve the performance and lower the cost and risk of technologies that can be used to produce biofuels, biopower, and bioproducts from biomass and waste resources.

'Advancements made in bioenergy technologies will help expand America's energy supply, grow our economy, and enhance our energy security,' said Under Secretary of Energy Mark W. Menezes. 'These projects will ensure the United States' leadership across all segments of the growing global bioeconomy, and allow us to provide U.S. consumers and businesses more homegrown energy choices for their fuels and products.'

The selected projects will address a variety of research and development areas, including:

  • Scale-up of bench applications to reduce scale-up risks for biofuel and bioproduct processes;
  • Waste to energy strategies including strategies for municipal solid waste, wet wastes, like food and manures, and municipal waste water treatment;
  • Cost reduction of algal biofuels by improving carbon efficiency and by employing direct air capture technologies;
  • Quantification of the economic and environmental benefits associated with growing energy crops, focusing on restoring water quality and soil health;
  • Development and testing of low-emission, high-efficiency residential wood heaters;
  • Innovative technologies to manage major forms of urban and suburban waste, with a focus on using plastic waste to make recycled products and using wastes to produce low-cost biopower; and
  • Scalable CO2 electrocatalysis technologies.

More information about how DOE is working to develop industrially relevant, transformative, and revolutionary bioenergy technologies can be found on EERE's Bioenergy Technologies Office website.

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of Energy published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 14:46:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:19aDOVER MOTORSPORTS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
11:19aOPPENHEIMER HOLDINGS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:19aABSOLUTE : to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference
BU
11:18aAON : Correction to Aon Earnings Article
DJ
11:17aSNAP ON : Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations
AQ
11:17aDARIOHEALTH CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
11:17aHILLCREST PETROLEUM : Acquires 100% of West Hazel
PU
11:16aDarioHealth Announces $28.6 Million Private Placement
PR
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : Apple delivers blowout earnings amid COVID-19, market shrugs off iPhone delays
2FACEBOOK : Facebook smashes revenue estimates amid pandemic, forecasts ad growth
3GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. : GILEAD SCIENCES : raises sales outlook to include COVID-19 treatment remdesivir
4LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC : LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : LSEG All Share Acquisition of Refinitiv -- Update
5APPLE INC. : Big Tech surges as reports impress in coronavirus downturn

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group