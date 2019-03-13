Department of Environment and Energy Austral : Introducing the latest carbon neutral certified building

Toll Group is committed to reducing its environmental footprint and is introducing smarter, more sustainable solutions across all its operations. As part of this commitment, the custom-built Toll Nike warehouse in Altona North, Victoria has been certified as carbon neutral for the whole-of-building.

To achieve certification against the National Carbon Offset Standard Toll Nike implemented significant energy efficiency upgrades to the building, halving the total site electricity consumption. Remaining emissions generated by the building were offset by investing in forest conservation projects in Tasmania as well as in an energy recovery waste water treatment plant in Thailand.

Building address: 32-54 Toll Drive, Altona North, Victoria, 3025

Certification type: whole building