Department of Environment and Energy Austral : Introducing the latest carbon neutral certified building

04/08/2019 | 09:58pm EDT

Frasers Property Australia has a company-wide target to 'be carbon zero by 2028' and has achieved carbon neutral certification for its business operations against the National Carbon Offset Standard. In addition to the company target, Frasers also has business-unit-specific targets, one of which is 'All commercial wholly owned properties to achieve carbon neutral NCOS Base Building Certification by 2020'.

Frasers has offset any remaining emissions generated by the Gateway Building by investing in a Tasmanian forest conservation project as well as a hydropower project in China.

Building address: 26 Lee St, Sydney 2000
Certification type: base building

Department of the Environment and Energy - Australian Government published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 01:57:08 UTC
