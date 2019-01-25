Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Department of Finance Australian Government : Additional support package for ASC Shipbuilding workforce

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2019 | 07:24am EST

The Coalition Government's commitment to building a strong sovereign naval shipbuilding capability is delivering thousands of jobs as well as strong benefits to the Australian economy.

Labor's failure to commission a single naval vessel from an Australian yard unfortunately impacted on the stability of shipbuilding jobs as well as the capability of our Navy.

While the Coalition's continuous naval shipbuilding plan will create thousands of jobs for decades to come, not every job at ASC can be maintained in the short term, as the Air Warfare Destroyer program nears completion.

The Coalition Government is taking action to retain as many ASC employees as possible in the naval shipbuilding industry.

Their skills and experience are important for the construction of future naval capability projects, which is why the Government announced a $29.4 million workforce retention package in December 2017 to support jobs in a number of ways beyond our significant investment including:

  • A targeted retention strategy to create up to 200 positions within ASC Submarines for current shipbuilders working on the Air Warfare Destroyer Program.
  • Australian Naval Infrastructure has advised Defence an additional 600 direct jobs will be created through the Osborne South shipyard redevelopment.
  • ASC secured a further renewal of the Collins class submarine sustainment contract for a further five years.
  • Defence has re-engaged ASC to continue to deliver the Navy's training services for the Collins class submarine program.

As an additional safeguard the Government will ensure that any workers facing retrenchment receive tailored, intensive support to assist them transition to new employment quickly and smoothly.

Affected workers will be supported by a structural adjustment package worth up to $3.9 million to help workers get back into the workforce as quickly as possible.

Support may include financial planning and counselling, skills assessments, digital literacy training, job search support events, assistance in writing resumes and interview preparation, and ongoing access to a local employment facilitator.

Support available under this package will be available not only to retrenched workers in 2019, but also former employees retrenched from 1 July 2018 and is also extended to affected supply chain workers.

The employment support is also available to the partners of the retrenched workers.

The Coalition Government's $90 billion continuous shipbuilding program will drive jobs growth for decades into the future.

ASC Shipbuilding is a subsidiary of BAE Systems during the build of our Future Frigates.

For more information about the ASC Pty Ltd Structural Adjustment Program, visit: https://www.jobs.gov.au/help-workers-who-have-recently-lost-their-job (link is external)

Retrenched workers who would like information about the support available can call the Employment Services Information Line on 13 62 68.

Disclaimer

Department of Finance - Australian Government published this content on 25 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2019 12:23:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:04aCOAL AUTHORITY : Remains of Captain Matthew Flinders discovered at HS2 site in Euston
PU
08:01aBMO Global Asset Management ETFs and Mutual Funds Awarded for Outstanding Performance by Fundata
AQ
07:58aCURRENCIES : Dollar Pulls Back From Gains, Sterling Set To Finish Week As Best Performer
DJ
07:45aOil edges down as U.S. supplies, economic worries eclipse Venezuela turmoil
RE
07:44aStocks gain on earnings, euro rebounds after dovish ECB
RE
07:44aAFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Major bridge linking Gambia to Senegal ushers in new era of connectivity
PU
07:42aGlobal stocks gain on earnings, euro rebounds after dovish ECB
RE
07:40aOil edges down as U.S. supplies, economic worries eclipse Venezuela turmoil
RE
07:32aEast African Breweries' to jumpstart growth in bottled beer in Kenya
RE
07:31aEuro rebounds as investors absorb ECB caution
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : Beats Expectations With Focus on Operations -- Update
2ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : beats fourth-quarter forecasts on cost cuts and U.S. demand
3TELIA COMPANY : TELIA : Swings to 4Q Net Loss on Eurasian Exit
4ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : Weak Intel outlook stokes fears of a chip slowdown
5INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Faces Pressure in Data-Center Business

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.