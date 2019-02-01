Department of Finance Australian Government : Australian Government General Government Sector Monthly Financial Statements December 2018

KEY POINTS

The underlying cash balance for the 2018-19 financial year to 31 December 2018 was a deficit of $13,378 million.

The fiscal balance for the 2018-19 financial year to 31 December 2018 was a deficit of $4,998 million.

AGGREGATES ACTUAL

2018-2019

December

$m ACTUAL

2018-2019

YTD December

$m MYEFO Profile

2018-2019

YTD December

$m MYEFO

ESTIMATE*

2018-2019

FULL YEAR

$m Revenue 40,511 234,771 233,100 493,288 Expenses 40,803 238,370 239,770 488,363 Net operating balance -292 -3,599 -6,670 4,926 Net capital investment 821 1,399 1,569 6,826 Fiscal balance -1,113 -4,998 -8,239 -1,901 Receipts(a) 39,560 229,785 228,878 482,084 less Payments(b) 39,719 239,915 240,644 483,370 less Net Future Fund earnings 722 3,248 3,194 3,886 Underlying cash balance(c) -881 -13,378 -14,960 -5,172 Headline cash balance -1,527 -17,054 -19,357 -18,329 Total assets 557,635 580,554 Total liabilities 994,095 901,307 Net worth(d) -436,460 -320,753 Net debt(e) 359,934 351,948

Care needs to be taken when comparing monthly or cumulative data across years and to full-year estimates, as revenue and expenses vary from month to month.

Comparators for the December 2018 monthly financial statements are based on the 2018-19 Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook (MYEFO) published in December 2018.

FISCAL OUTCOMES

Underlying Cash Balance

The underlying cash balance for the financial year to 31 December 2018 was a deficit of $13,378 million, which is $1,581 million lower than the 2018-19 MYEFO profile deficit of $14,960 million.

Receipts

Total receipts were $907 million higher than the 2018-19 MYEFO profile.

Payments

Total payments were $729 million lower than the 2018-19 MYEFO profile.

Net Operating Balance

The net operating balance for the year to 31 December 2018 was a deficit of $3,599 million, which is $3,071 million better than the 2018-19 MYEFO profile deficit of $6,670 million. The difference primarily results from higher than expected revenue and lower expenses.

Fiscal Balance

The fiscal balance for the year to 31 December 2018 was a deficit of $4,998 million, which is $3,241 million better than the 2018-19 MYEFO profile deficit of $8,239 million. As with the net operating balance, the difference primarily results from higher than expected revenue, lower expenses and lower net capital investments.

Assets and Liabilities

As at 31 December 2018:

• net worth is negative $436,460 million;

• net debt is $359,934 million; and

• net financial liabilities are $641,601 million.

Australian Government general government sector operating statement

Note ACTUAL

2018-2019

December

$m ACTUAL

2018-2019

YTD December

$m MYEFO Profile

2018-2019

YTD December

$m MYEFO

ESTIMATE*

2018-2019

FULL YEAR

$m Revenue Taxation revenue 1, 2 37,580 217,765 216,297 457,997 Sales of goods and services 975 6,275 6,268 14,024 Interest income 367 2,192 2,127 4,810 Dividend income 659 3,192 3,189 4,648 Other 929 5,347 5,218 11,809 Total revenue 40,511 234,771 233,100 493,288 Expenses Gross operating expenses Wages and salaries(a) 1,626 9,918 10,085 20,551 Superannuation 586 3,633 3,863 9,291 Depreciation and amortisation 670 4,265 4,308 8,606 Supply of goods and services 10,890 57,548 57,787 118,012 Other operating expenses(a) 600 3,439 3,343 6,677 Total gross operating expenses 14,371 78,803 79,386 163,136 Superannuation interest expense 806 4,839 4,806 9,446 Interest expenses 1,665 9,057 9,070 18,498 Current transfers Current grants 11,895 73,049 72,800 149,036 Subsidy expenses 968 5,760 5,755 11,491 Personal benefits 10,719 64,645 64,582 125,837 Total current transfers 23,582 143,454 143,137 286,364 Capital transfers Mutually agreed write-downs 71 665 667 1,450 Other capital grants 306 1,553 2,703 9,469 Total capital transfers 378 2,217 3,370 10,919 Total expenses 3 40,803 238,370 239,770 488,363 Net operating balance -292 -3,599 -6,670 4,926 Other economic flows - included in operating result Net write-downs of assets (including bad and doubtful debts) 253 -5,581 -4,128 -8,202 Assets recognised for the first time 23 166 100 200 Actuarial revaluations 6 35 35 70 Net foreign exchange gains -1,452 -1,376 64 -269 Net swap interest received -7 -362 -355 -218 Market valuation of debt -9,150 -8,606 -3,555 -2,282 Other gains/(losses) -281 263 -4,771 7,491 Total other economic flows

- included in operating result -10,608 -15,462 -12,610 -3,211 Operating Result (b) -10,900 -19,061 -19,280 1,715 Non-owner movements in equity Revaluation of equity investments 0 1 265 -3,529 Actuarial revaluations 0 0 540 -5,794 Other economic revaluations 99 735 4,202 -76 Total other economic flows - included in equity 99 736 5,007 -9,399 Comprehensive result - Total change in net worth -10,801 -18,325 -14,273 -7,685 Net operating balance -292 -3,599 -6,670 4,926 Net acquisition of non-financial assets Purchases of non-financial assets 1,459 5,731 5,935 15,556 less Sales of non-financial assets 11 72 88 285 less Depreciation 670 4,265 4,308 8,606 plus Change in inventories 22 -47 10 159 plus Other movements in non-financial assets 21 52 20 2 Total net acquisition of non-financial assets 821 1,399 1,569 6,826 Fiscal balance (Net lending/borrowing)(c) -1,113 -4,998 -8,239 -1,901

Australian Government general government sector balance sheet

ACTUAL

as at

31 December 2018

$m MYEFO ESTIMATE*

as at

30 June 2019

$m Assets Financial assets Cash and deposits 8,420 5,849 Advances paid 62,010 72,662 Investments, loans and placements 176,912 174,371 Other receivables 55,613 54,623 Equity investments Investments in other public sector entities 59,040 56,251 Equity accounted investments 130 265 Investments - shares 49,409 66,355 Total financial assets 411,533 430,375 Non-financial assets Land 11,601 11,492 Buildings 26,421 27,078 Plant, equipment and infrastructure 79,591 81,751 Inventories 8,565 8,437 Intangibles 7,886 9,397 Investment properties 168 173 Biological assets 20 36 Heritage and cultural assets 11,602 11,599 Assets held for sale 162 181 Other non-financial assets 85 34 Total non-financial assets 146,101 150,178 Total assets 557,635 580,554 Liabilities Interest bearing liabilities Deposits held 376 381 Government securities 587,976 586,341 Loans 17,424 16,615 Other borrowing 1,501 1,493 Total interest bearing liabilities 607,276 604,830 Provisions and payables Superannuation liability(a) 317,685 223,589 Other employee liabilities 20,044 20,175 Suppliers payables 6,738 7,392 Personal benefits payables 2,911 3,359 Subsidies payables 385 508 Grants payables 1,913 3,710 Other payables 2,188 2,176 Provisions 34,954 35,568 Total provisions and payables 386,819 296,477 Total liabilities 994,095 901,307 Net worth(b) -436,460 -320,753 Net financial worth(c) -582,561 -470,932 Net financial liabilities(d) 641,601 527,182 Net debt(e) 359,934 351,948

Australian Government general government sector cash flow statement (a)

ACTUAL

2018-2019

December

$m ACTUAL

2018-2019

YTD December

$m MYEFO Profile

2018-2019

YTD December

$m MYEFO

ESTIMATE*

2018-2019

FULL YEAR

$m Cash receipts from operating activities Taxes received 37,177 211,410 210,865 447,645 Receipts from sales of goods and services 948 6,077 5,966 14,180 Interest receipts 265 2,060 2,068 4,397 Dividends and income tax equivalents 698 3,937 3,761 4,390 Other receipts 462 6,239 6,131 10,751 Total operating receipts 39,550 229,722 228,790 481,363 Cash payments for operating activities Payments for employees -1,990 -14,053 -14,660 -30,191 Payments for goods and services -10,454 -58,262 -58,014 -117,058 Grants and subsidies paid -13,559 -81,939 -82,658 -169,851 Interest paid -949 -10,056 -10,084 -18,385 Personal benefit payments -10,863 -66,573 -66,184 -126,483 Other payments -419 -3,208 -3,300 -6,286 Total operating payments -38,235 -234,091 -234,901 -468,255 Net cash flows from operating activities 1,315 -4,369 -6,111 13,108 Cash flows from investments in

non-financial assets Sales of non-financial assets 10 63 88 720 Purchases of non-financial assets -1,484 -5,822 -5,743 -15,115 Net cash flows from investments in

non-financial assets -1,474 -5,759 -5,655 -14,395 Net cash flows from investments in

financial assets for policy purposes -1,368 -6,924 -7,592 -17,042 Cash flows from investments in

financial assets for liquidity purposes Increase in investments -14 14,507 15,850 8,905 Net cash flows from investments in

financial assets for liquidity purposes -14 14,507 15,850 8,905 Cash flows from financing activities Borrowing (net) 1,056 5,836 7,600 11,254 Other financing (net) 436 -1,658 -1,728 -2,764 Net cash flows from financing activities 1,492 4,178 5,873 8,490 Net increase/(decrease) in cash held -49 1,634 2,365 -934 GFS cash surplus(+)/deficit(-)(b) -159 -10,128 -11,765 -1,286 less Finance leases and similar arrangements(c) 0 2 0 0 less Net Future Fund earnings 722 3,248 3,194 3,886 Equals underlying cash balance(d) -881 -13,378 -14,960 -5,172 plus Net cash flows from investments in

financial assets for policy purposes -1,368 -6,924 -7,592 -17,042 plus Net Future Fund earnings 722 3,248 3,194 3,886 Equals headline cash balance -1,527 -17,054 -19,357 -18,329

Note 1: Income Tax

ACTUAL

2018-2019

December

$m ACTUAL

2018-2019

YTD December

$m MYEFO Profile

2018-2019

YTD December

$m MYEFO

ESTIMATE*

2018-2019

FULL YEAR

$m Individuals and other withholding taxes Gross income tax withholding 16,739 102,513 102,336 207,600 Gross other individuals 1,458 20,833 20,767 49,500 less Refunds 1,036 22,113 22,203 30,000 Total individuals and other withholding taxation 17,160 101,233 100,899 227,100 Fringe benefits tax 50 1,849 1,774 3,930 Company tax 8,712 46,393 46,001 94,500 Superannuation fund taxes 2,129 7,576 7,514 10,670 Petroleum resource rent tax -18 475 623 1,480 Total income taxation revenue 28,034 157,527 156,813 337,680

Note 2: Indirect Tax

ACTUAL

2018-2019

December

$m ACTUAL

2018-2019

YTD December

$m MYEFO Profile

2018-2019

YTD December

$m MYEFO

ESTIMATE*

2018-2019

FULL YEAR

$m Goods and services tax 4,921 35,339 34,397 69,180 Wine equalisation tax 97 485 503 1,050 Luxury car tax 49 335 341 700 Excise duty 2,395 12,298 12,215 23,385 Customs duty 1,463 7,208 7,591 16,750 Other indirect tax 622 4,572 4,437 9,252 Total indirect taxation revenue 9,546 60,238 59,484 120,317

Note 3: Total expenses by function

ACTUAL

2018-2019

December

$m ACTUAL

2018-2019

YTD December

$m MYEFO

ESTIMATE*

2018-2019

FULL YEAR

$m Expenses by function General public services 1,249 13,328 26,193 Defence 3,405 15,733 30,594 Public order and safety 343 2,612 5,544 Education 2,635 17,246 35,170 Health 6,409 37,061 80,183 Social security and welfare 16,189 87,457 174,684 Housing and community amenities 469 2,102 5,647 Recreation and culture 273 1,724 3,949 Fuel and energy 609 3,671 7,716 Agriculture, forestry and fishing 150 1,079 3,196 Mining, manufacturing and construction 242 1,429 2,915 Transport and communication 379 1,991 8,455 Other economic affairs 796 4,694 10,039 Other purposes Public debt interest 1,457 8,670 17,235 Nominal superannuation interest 806 4,839 9,446 General purpose inter-government transactions 5,392 34,734 68,953 Natural disaster relief 0 0 153 Contingency reserve 0 0 -1,706 Total expenses 40,803 238,370 488,363

NOTES:

Australian Accounting Standard 1049

The Australian Government monthly financial statements have been prepared on a basis consistent with the Budget as required under section 47 of the Public Governance, Performance and Accountability Act 2013. The statements are prepared in accordance with the Australian Accounting Standards Board 1049 - Whole of Government and General Government Sector Financial Reporting (AASB 1049), which require treatment based on the Australian Bureau of Statistics' (ABS) Government Finance Statistics (GFS) except where Australian Accounting Standards (AAS) provide a better conceptual treatment for specific items. Departures are limited to complying with either ABS GFS or AAS.

Taxation revenue

While total tax collections are known with certainty at the end of each month, the distribution across the relevant heads of revenue cannot be finalised until all business activity statements are received and processed. The outcomes for some revenue items provided in this statement are therefore estimates, in accordance with the best judgement of the Commissioner of Taxation, and subject to revision. The taxation revenue items not affected are: petroleum resource rent tax, excise duty, customs duty, other taxes and individuals refunds.

Style conventions

Figures in tables and generally in the text have been rounded. Discrepancies in tables between totals and sums of components are due to rounding.

International Monetary Fund Special Data Dissemination Standards

The Government is committed to releasing the monthly financial statements in a timely fashion and will endeavour to do so in accordance with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Special Data Dissemination Standards (SDDS). Under these standards the timeframe for releasing the monthly financial statements is by the end of the following month. Australia applies a special flexibility option which allows it to publish late the last and first month of a financial year.

In accordance with the IMF SDDS, the approximate date of release of the data on debt guaranteed by the Australian Government (central government), is given on the IMF's Data Dissemination Advance Release Calendar http://dsbb.imf.org(link is external). Monthly and quarterly data on debt guaranteed by the Australian Government (central government) that meet the coverage and timeliness requirements of the SDDS are published on the Australian Office of Financial Management website at http://aofm.gov.au/cgs-quarterly/(link is external).

Electronic access to monthly financial statements

The Australian Government general government sector monthly financial statements and the historical series are available in electronic format at:

http://data.gov.au/dataset/australian-government-general-government-sector-monthly-financial-statements-tables-and-data(link is external).