Department of Finance Australian Government : Australian Government General Government Sector Monthly Financial Statements February 2019
03/22/2019 | 02:40am EDT
KEY POINTS
The underlying cash balance for the 2018-19 financial year to 28 February 2019 was a deficit of $10,657 million.
The fiscal balance for the 2018-19 financial year to 28 February 2019 was a deficit of $2,825 million.
AGGREGATES
ACTUAL
2018-2019
February
$m
ACTUAL
2018-2019
YTD February
$m
MYEFO Profile
2018-2019
YTD February
$m
MYEFO
ESTIMATE*
2018-2019
FULL YEAR
$m
Revenue
47,646
317,161
314,630
493,288
Expenses
36,922
318,244
320,511
488,363
Net operating balance
10,724
-1,082
-5,881
4,926
Net capital investment
-76
1,742
2,410
6,826
Fiscal balance
10,801
-2,825
-8,291
-1,901
Receipts(a)
45,950
307,990
308,153
482,084
less Payments(b)
34,520
313,769
316,642
483,370
less Net Future Fund earnings
231
4,877
4,971
3,886
Underlying cash balance(c)
11,199
-10,657
-13,460
-5,172
Headline cash balance
9,705
-15,879
-19,406
-18,329
Total assets
569,084
580,554
Total liabilities
1,010,598
901,307
Net worth(d)
-441,514
-320,753
Net debt(e)
370,901
351,948
Care needs to be taken when comparing monthly or cumulative data across years and to full-year estimates, as revenue and expenses vary from month to month.
Comparators for the February 2019 monthly financial statements are based on the 2018-19 Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook (MYEFO) published in December 2018.
FISCAL OUTCOMES
Underlying Cash Balance
The underlying cash balance for the financial year to 28 February 2019 was a deficit of $10,657 million, which is $2,804 million lower than the 2018-19 MYEFO profile deficit of $13,460 million.
Receipts
Total receipts were $163 million lower than the 2018-19 MYEFO profile.
Payments
Total payments were $2,873 million lower than the 2018-19 MYEFO profile.
Net Operating Balance
The net operating balance for the year to 28 February 2019 was a deficit of $1,082 million, which is $4,798 million lower than the 2018-19 MYEFO profile deficit of $5,881 million. The difference primarily results from higher than expected revenue and lower expenses.
Fiscal Balance
The fiscal balance for the year to 28 February 2019 was a deficit of $2,825 million, which is $5,466 million lower than the 2018-19 MYEFO profile deficit of $8,291 million. As with the net operating balance, the difference primarily results from higher than expected revenue, lower expenses and lower net capital investments.
Assets and Liabilities
As at 28 February 2019:
• net worth is negative $441,514 million;
• net debt is $370,901 million; and
• net financial liabilities are $646,947 million.
Senator the Hon. Mathias Cormann
Minister for Finance and the Public Service
Rosemary Huxtable PSM
Secretary
Department of Finance
Australian Government general government sector operating statement
Note
ACTUAL
2018-2019
February
$m
ACTUAL
2018-2019
YTD February
$m
MYEFO Profile
2018-2019
YTD February
$m
MYEFO
ESTIMATE*
2018-2019
FULL YEAR
$m
Revenue
Taxation revenue
1, 2
45,091
293,865
291,594
457,997
Sales of goods and services
|
|
|
|
|
|
350
2,911
2,891
4,810
Dividend income
|
|
|
|
|
|
842
7,097
6,924
11,809
Total revenue
|
|
|
|
Expenses
Gross operating expenses
Wages and salaries(a)
|
|
|
|
|
|
731
6,114
5,639
9,291
Depreciation and amortisation
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,198
73,686
74,252
118,012
Other operating expenses(a)
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,980
102,991
103,458
163,136
Superannuation interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,382
11,941
12,033
18,498
Current transfers
Current grants
|
|
|
|
|
|
956
7,694
7,667
11,491
Personal benefits
|
|
|
|
|
|
21,079
193,192
193,728
286,364
Capital transfers
Mutually agreed write-downs
|
|
|
|
|
|
592
2,968
4,042
9,469
Total capital transfers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,724
-1,082
-5,881
4,926
Other economic flows
- included in operating result
Net write-downs of assets (including bad and doubtful debts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
112
134
200
Actuarial revaluations
|
|
|
|
|
|
-782
-974
64
-269
Net swap interest received
|
|
|
|
|
|
-4,610
-16,199
-3,102
-2,282
Other gains/(losses)
|
|
|
|
|
Total other economic flows
- included in operating result
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Result (b)
|
7,338
-22,150
-15,671
1,715
Non-owner movements in equity
Revaluation of equity investments
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
0
0
-5,794
Other economic revaluations
|
|
|
|
|
Total other economic flows - included in equity
|
-2,104
-1,229
1,050
-9,399
Comprehensive result
- Total change in net worth
|
5,234
-23,379
-14,620
-7,685
Net operating balance
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of non-financial assets
|
|
|
|
|
less Sales of non-financial assets
|
|
|
|
|
less Depreciation
|
|
|
|
|
plus Change in inventories
|
|
|
|
|
plus Other movements in non-financial assets
|
|
|
|
|
Total net acquisition of non-financial assets
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal balance (Net lending/borrowing)(c)
|
10,801
-2,825
-8,291
-1,901
Australian Government general government sector balance sheet
ACTUAL
as at
28 February 2019
$m
MYEFO ESTIMATE*
as at
30 June 2019
$m
Assets
|
Financial assets
|
Cash and deposits
7,972
5,849
Advances paid
64,257
72,662
Investments, loans and placements
178,226
174,371
Other receivables
56,778
54,623
Equity investments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total financial assets
422,861
430,375
Non-financial assets
|
Land
11,669
11,492
Buildings
26,423
27,078
Plant, equipment and infrastructure
79,634
81,751
Inventories
8,547
8,437
Intangibles
7,919
9,397
Investment properties
170
173
Biological assets
19
36
Heritage and cultural assets
11,596
11,599
Assets held for sale
160
181
Other non-financial assets
86
34
Total non-financial assets
|
|
|
Total assets
569,084
580,554
Liabilities
|
Interest bearing liabilities
|
Deposits held
326
381
Government securities
602,556
586,341
Loans
16,936
16,615
Other borrowing
1,540
1,493
Total interest bearing liabilities
|
|
|
Provisions and payables
|
Superannuation liability(a)
|
|
|
Other employee liabilities
20,002
20,175
Suppliers payables
5,683
7,392
Personal benefits payables
2,729
3,359
Subsidies payables
461
508
Grants payables
2,565
3,710
Other payables
2,093
2,176
Provisions
35,802
35,568
Total provisions and payables
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net worth(b)
-441,514
-320,753
Net financial worth(c)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Australian Government general government sector cash flow statement (a)
ACTUAL
2018-2019
February
$m
ACTUAL
2018-2019
YTD February
$m
MYEFO Profile
2018-2019
YTD February
$m
MYEFO
ESTIMATE*
2018-2019
FULL YEAR
$m
Cash receipts from operating activities
Taxes received
43,491
283,451
283,795
447,645
Receipts from sales of goods and services
993
7,946
8,148
14,180
Interest receipts
251
2,650
2,615
4,397
Dividends and income tax equivalents
496
5,752
5,448
4,390
Other receipts
685
7,658
7,599
10,751
Total operating receipts
|
|
|
|
|
Payments for employees
-2,224
-18,689
-19,121
-30,191
Payments for goods and services
-8,983
-74,271
-74,646
-117,058
Grants and subsidies paid
-12,448
-113,065
-113,995
-169,851
Interest paid
-183
-10,807
-10,861
-18,385
Personal benefit payments
-9,379
-85,254
-85,838
-126,483
Other payments
-667
-4,580
-4,381
-6,286
Total operating payments
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investments in
non-financial assets
|
Sales of non-financial assets
34
532
548
720
Purchases of non-financial assets
-635
-7,101
-7,799
-15,115
Net cash flows from investments in
non-financial assets
|
|
-6,569
|
-7,251
|
-14,395
|
Net cash flows from investments in
financial assets for policy purposes
|
-1,725
|
-10,100
|
-10,917
|
-17,042
|
Cash flows from investments in
financial assets for liquidity purposes
|
|
|
|
|
Increase in investments
|
-12,819
|
7,963
|
12,228
|
8,905
|
Net cash flows from investments in
financial assets for liquidity purposes
|
-12,819
|
7,963
|
12,228
|
8,905
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowing (net)
|
3,604
|
10,907
|
13,238
|
11,254
|
Other financing (net)
|
-25
|
-1,804
|
-1,878
|
-2,764
|
Net cash flows from financing activities
|
3,579
|
9,103
|
11,360
|
8,490
|
Net increase/(decrease) in cash held
|
465
|
1,189
|
4,183
|
-934
|
GFS cash surplus(+)/deficit(-)(b)
|
11,430
|
-5,778
|
-8,489
|
-1,286
|
less Finance leases and similar arrangements(c)
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
less Net Future Fund earnings
|
231
|
4,877
|
4,971
|
3,886
|
Equals underlying cash balance(d)
|
11,199
|
-10,657
|
-13,460
|
-5,172
|
plus Net cash flows from investments in
financial assets for policy purposes
|
-1,725
|
-10,100
|
-10,917
|
-17,042
|
plus Net Future Fund earnings
|
231
|
4,877
|
4,971
|
3,886
|
Equals headline cash balance
|
9,705
|
-15,879
|
-19,406
|
-18,329
Note 1: Income Tax
|
ACTUAL
2018-2019
February
$m
|
ACTUAL
2018-2019
YTD February
$m
|
MYEFO Profile
2018-2019
YTD February
$m
|
MYEFO ESTIMATE*
2018-2019
FULL YEAR
$m
|
Individuals and other withholding taxes
|
|
|
|
|
Gross income tax withholding
|
18,996
|
137,333
|
136,637
|
207,600
|
Gross other individuals
|
4,542
|
27,557
|
26,882
|
49,500
|
less Refunds
|
994
|
24,363
|
24,484
|
30,000
|
Total individuals and other withholding taxation
|
22,544
|
140,527
|
139,035
|
227,100
|
Fringe benefits tax
|
195
|
2,743
|
2,710
|
3,930
|
Company tax
|
7,855
|
60,149
|
59,600
|
94,500
|
Superannuation fund taxes
|
865
|
8,970
|
8,270
|
10,670
|
Petroleum resource rent tax
|
71
|
825
|
1,020
|
1,480
|
Total income taxation revenue
|
31,530
|
213,214
|
210,634
|
337,680
Note 2: Indirect Tax
|
ACTUAL
2018-2019
February
$m
|
ACTUAL
2018-2019
YTD February
$m
|
MYEFO Profile
2018-2019
YTD February
$m
|
MYEFO ESTIMATE*
2018-2019
FULL YEAR
$m
|
Goods and services tax
|
8,614
|
46,927
|
47,428
|
69,180
|
Wine equalisation tax
|
99
|
701
|
716
|
1,050
|
Luxury car tax
|
48
|
437
|
458
|
700
|
Excise duty
|
1,735
|
15,845
|
15,703
|
23,385
|
Customs duty
|
1,926
|
10,493
|
10,581
|
16,750
|
Other indirect tax
|
1,140
|
6,248
|
6,075
|
9,252
|
Total indirect taxation revenue
|
13,561
|
80,651
|
80,960
|
120,317
Note 3: Total expenses by function
|
ACTUAL
2018-2019
February
$m
|
ACTUAL
2018-2019
YTD February
$m
|
MYEFO
ESTIMATE*
2018-2019
FULL YEAR
$m
|
Expenses by function
|
|
|
|
General public services
|
1,976
|
18,763
|
26,193
|
Defence
|
2,745
|
20,148
|
30,594
|
Public order and safety
|
520
|
3,709
|
5,544
|
Education
|
1,669
|
27,222
|
35,170
|
Health
|
6,554
|
49,527
|
80,183
|
Social security and welfare
|
12,494
|
111,966
|
174,684
|
Housing and community amenities
|
446
|
2,885
|
5,647
|
Recreation and culture
|
323
|
2,353
|
3,949
|
Fuel and energy
|
660
|
4,932
|
7,716
|
Agriculture, forestry and fishing
|
224
|
1,481
|
3,196
|
Mining, manufacturing and construction
|
161
|
1,817
|
2,915
|
Transport and communication
|
391
|
3,287
|
8,455
|
Other economic affairs
|
743
|
6,190
|
10,039
|
Other purposes
|
|
|
|
Public debt interest
|
1,330
|
11,462
|
17,235
|
Nominal superannuation interest
|
787
|
6,297
|
9,446
|
General purpose inter-government transactions
|
5,899
|
46,206
|
68,953
|
Natural disaster relief
|
0
|
0
|
153
|
Contingency reserve
|
0
|
0
|
-1,706
|
Total expenses
|
36,922
|
318,244
|
488,363
NOTES:
Australian Accounting Standard 1049
The Australian Government monthly financial statements have been prepared on a basis consistent with the Budget as required under section 47 of the Public Governance, Performance and Accountability Act 2013. The statements are prepared in accordance with the Australian Accounting Standards Board 1049 - Whole of Government and General Government Sector Financial Reporting (AASB 1049), which require treatment based on the Australian Bureau of Statistics' (ABS) Government Finance Statistics (GFS) except where Australian Accounting Standards (AAS) provide a better conceptual treatment for specific items. Departures are limited to complying with either ABS GFS or AAS.
Taxation revenue
While total tax collections are known with certainty at the end of each month, the distribution across the relevant heads of revenue cannot be finalised until all business activity statements are received and processed. The outcomes for some revenue items provided in this statement are therefore estimates, in accordance with the best judgement of the Commissioner of Taxation, and subject to revision. The taxation revenue items not affected are: petroleum resource rent tax, excise duty, customs duty, other taxes and individuals refunds.
Style conventions
Figures in tables and generally in the text have been rounded. Discrepancies in tables between totals and sums of components are due to rounding.
International Monetary Fund Special Data Dissemination Standards
The Government is committed to releasing the monthly financial statements in a timely fashion and will endeavour to do so in accordance with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Special Data Dissemination Standards (SDDS). Under these standards the timeframe for releasing the monthly financial statements is by the end of the following month. Australia applies a special flexibility option which allows it to publish late the last and first month of a financial year.
In accordance with the IMF SDDS, the approximate date of release of the data on debt guaranteed by the Australian Government (central government), is given on the IMF's Data Dissemination Advance Release Calendar http://dsbb.imf.org(link is external). Monthly and quarterly data on debt guaranteed by the Australian Government (central government) that meet the coverage and timeliness requirements of the SDDS are published on the Australian Office of Financial Management website at http://aofm.gov.au/cgs-quarterly/(link is external).
Electronic access to monthly financial statements
The Australian Government general government sector monthly financial statements and the historical series are available in electronic format at:
http://data.gov.au/dataset/australian-government-general-government-sector-monthly-financial-statements-tables-and-data(link is external).
Disclaimer
Department of Finance - Australian Government published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 06:39:02 UTC
|
|