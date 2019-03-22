Department of Finance Australian Government : Australian Government General Government Sector Monthly Financial Statements February 2019

KEY POINTS

The underlying cash balance for the 2018-19 financial year to 28 February 2019 was a deficit of $10,657 million.

The fiscal balance for the 2018-19 financial year to 28 February 2019 was a deficit of $2,825 million.

AGGREGATES ACTUAL

2018-2019

February

$m ACTUAL

2018-2019

YTD February

$m MYEFO Profile

2018-2019

YTD February

$m MYEFO

ESTIMATE*

2018-2019

FULL YEAR

$m Revenue 47,646 317,161 314,630 493,288 Expenses 36,922 318,244 320,511 488,363 Net operating balance 10,724 -1,082 -5,881 4,926 Net capital investment -76 1,742 2,410 6,826 Fiscal balance 10,801 -2,825 -8,291 -1,901 Receipts(a) 45,950 307,990 308,153 482,084 less Payments(b) 34,520 313,769 316,642 483,370 less Net Future Fund earnings 231 4,877 4,971 3,886 Underlying cash balance(c) 11,199 -10,657 -13,460 -5,172 Headline cash balance 9,705 -15,879 -19,406 -18,329 Total assets 569,084 580,554 Total liabilities 1,010,598 901,307 Net worth(d) -441,514 -320,753 Net debt(e) 370,901 351,948

Care needs to be taken when comparing monthly or cumulative data across years and to full-year estimates, as revenue and expenses vary from month to month.

Comparators for the February 2019 monthly financial statements are based on the 2018-19 Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook (MYEFO) published in December 2018.

FISCAL OUTCOMES

Underlying Cash Balance

The underlying cash balance for the financial year to 28 February 2019 was a deficit of $10,657 million, which is $2,804 million lower than the 2018-19 MYEFO profile deficit of $13,460 million.

Receipts

Total receipts were $163 million lower than the 2018-19 MYEFO profile.

Payments

Total payments were $2,873 million lower than the 2018-19 MYEFO profile.

Net Operating Balance

The net operating balance for the year to 28 February 2019 was a deficit of $1,082 million, which is $4,798 million lower than the 2018-19 MYEFO profile deficit of $5,881 million. The difference primarily results from higher than expected revenue and lower expenses.

Fiscal Balance

The fiscal balance for the year to 28 February 2019 was a deficit of $2,825 million, which is $5,466 million lower than the 2018-19 MYEFO profile deficit of $8,291 million. As with the net operating balance, the difference primarily results from higher than expected revenue, lower expenses and lower net capital investments.

Assets and Liabilities

As at 28 February 2019:

• net worth is negative $441,514 million;

• net debt is $370,901 million; and

• net financial liabilities are $646,947 million.

Senator the Hon. Mathias Cormann

Minister for Finance and the Public Service Rosemary Huxtable PSM

Secretary

Department of Finance Media Contact Karen Wu 0428 350 139

Australian Government general government sector operating statement

Note ACTUAL

2018-2019

February

$m ACTUAL

2018-2019

YTD February

$m MYEFO Profile

2018-2019

YTD February

$m MYEFO

ESTIMATE*

2018-2019

FULL YEAR

$m Revenue Taxation revenue 1, 2 45,091 293,865 291,594 457,997 Sales of goods and services 1,053 8,448 8,388 14,024 Interest income 350 2,911 2,891 4,810 Dividend income 310 4,840 4,833 4,648 Other 842 7,097 6,924 11,809 Total revenue 47,646 317,161 314,630 493,288 Expenses Gross operating expenses Wages and salaries(a) 1,594 12,948 13,354 20,551 Superannuation 731 6,114 5,639 9,291 Depreciation and amortisation 834 5,761 5,764 8,606 Supply of goods and services 9,198 73,686 74,252 118,012 Other operating expenses(a) 623 4,483 4,449 6,677 Total gross operating expenses 12,980 102,991 103,458 163,136 Superannuation interest expense 787 6,297 6,352 9,446 Interest expenses 1,382 11,941 12,033 18,498 Current transfers Current grants 10,743 101,415 101,553 149,036 Subsidy expenses 956 7,694 7,667 11,491 Personal benefits 9,380 84,083 84,508 125,837 Total current transfers 21,079 193,192 193,728 286,364 Capital transfers Mutually agreed write-downs 101 854 898 1,450 Other capital grants 592 2,968 4,042 9,469 Total capital transfers 694 3,822 4,940 10,919 Total expenses 3 36,922 318,244 320,511 488,363 Net operating balance 10,724 -1,082 -5,881 4,926 Other economic flows - included in operating result Net write-downs of assets (including bad and doubtful debts) 1,984 -4,941 -5,071 -8,202 Assets recognised for the first time 7 112 134 200 Actuarial revaluations 6 46 46 70 Net foreign exchange gains -782 -974 64 -269 Net swap interest received -34 -390 -355 -218 Market valuation of debt -4,610 -16,199 -3,102 -2,282 Other gains/(losses) 43 1,278 -1,506 7,491 Total other economic flows

- included in operating result -3,387 -21,068 -9,790 -3,211 Operating Result (b) 7,338 -22,150 -15,671 1,715 Non-owner movements in equity Revaluation of equity investments -1 1 254 -3,529 Actuarial revaluations 0 0 0 -5,794 Other economic revaluations -2,103 -1,229 796 -76 Total other economic flows - included in equity -2,104 -1,229 1,050 -9,399 Comprehensive result

- Total change in net worth 5,234 -23,379 -14,620 -7,685 Net operating balance 10,724 -1,082 -5,881 4,926 Net acquisition of non-financial assets Purchases of non-financial assets 704 7,532 8,228 15,556 less Sales of non-financial assets 39 114 115 285 less Depreciation 834 5,761 5,764 8,606 plus Change in inventories 92 31 40 159 plus Other movements in non-financial assets 0 54 20 2 Total net acquisition of non-financial assets -76 1,742 2,410 6,826 Fiscal balance (Net lending/borrowing)(c) 10,801 -2,825 -8,291 -1,901

Australian Government general government sector balance sheet

ACTUAL

as at

28 February 2019

$m MYEFO ESTIMATE*

as at

30 June 2019

$m Assets Financial assets Cash and deposits 7,972 5,849 Advances paid 64,257 72,662 Investments, loans and placements 178,226 174,371 Other receivables 56,778 54,623 Equity investments Investments in other public sector entities 59,210 56,251 Equity accounted investments 119 265 Investments - shares 56,298 66,355 Total financial assets 422,861 430,375 Non-financial assets Land 11,669 11,492 Buildings 26,423 27,078 Plant, equipment and infrastructure 79,634 81,751 Inventories 8,547 8,437 Intangibles 7,919 9,397 Investment properties 170 173 Biological assets 19 36 Heritage and cultural assets 11,596 11,599 Assets held for sale 160 181 Other non-financial assets 86 34 Total non-financial assets 146,223 150,178 Total assets 569,084 580,554 Liabilities Interest bearing liabilities Deposits held 326 381 Government securities 602,556 586,341 Loans 16,936 16,615 Other borrowing 1,540 1,493 Total interest bearing liabilities 621,357 604,830 Provisions and payables Superannuation liability(a) 319,905 223,589 Other employee liabilities 20,002 20,175 Suppliers payables 5,683 7,392 Personal benefits payables 2,729 3,359 Subsidies payables 461 508 Grants payables 2,565 3,710 Other payables 2,093 2,176 Provisions 35,802 35,568 Total provisions and payables 389,241 296,477 Total liabilities 1,010,598 901,307 Net worth(b) -441,514 -320,753 Net financial worth(c) -587,737 -470,932 Net financial liabilities(d) 646,947 527,182 Net debt(e) 370,901 351,948

Australian Government general government sector cash flow statement (a)

ACTUAL

2018-2019

February

$m ACTUAL

2018-2019

YTD February

$m MYEFO Profile

2018-2019

YTD February

$m MYEFO

ESTIMATE*

2018-2019

FULL YEAR

$m Cash receipts from operating activities Taxes received 43,491 283,451 283,795 447,645 Receipts from sales of goods and services 993 7,946 8,148 14,180 Interest receipts 251 2,650 2,615 4,397 Dividends and income tax equivalents 496 5,752 5,448 4,390 Other receipts 685 7,658 7,599 10,751 Total operating receipts 45,917 307,457 307,605 481,363 Cash payments for operating activities Payments for employees -2,224 -18,689 -19,121 -30,191 Payments for goods and services -8,983 -74,271 -74,646 -117,058 Grants and subsidies paid -12,448 -113,065 -113,995 -169,851 Interest paid -183 -10,807 -10,861 -18,385 Personal benefit payments -9,379 -85,254 -85,838 -126,483 Other payments -667 -4,580 -4,381 -6,286 Total operating payments -33,885 -306,666 -308,843 -468,255 Net cash flows from operating activities 12,031 791 -1,238 13,108 Cash flows from investments in

non-financial assets Sales of non-financial assets 34 532 548 720 Purchases of non-financial assets -635 -7,101 -7,799 -15,115 Net cash flows from investments in

non-financial assets -601 -6,569 -7,251 -14,395 Net cash flows from investments in

financial assets for policy purposes -1,725 -10,100 -10,917 -17,042 Cash flows from investments in

financial assets for liquidity purposes Increase in investments -12,819 7,963 12,228 8,905 Net cash flows from investments in

financial assets for liquidity purposes -12,819 7,963 12,228 8,905 Cash flows from financing activities Borrowing (net) 3,604 10,907 13,238 11,254 Other financing (net) -25 -1,804 -1,878 -2,764 Net cash flows from financing activities 3,579 9,103 11,360 8,490 Net increase/(decrease) in cash held 465 1,189 4,183 -934 GFS cash surplus(+)/deficit(-)(b) 11,430 -5,778 -8,489 -1,286 less Finance leases and similar arrangements(c) 0 2 0 0 less Net Future Fund earnings 231 4,877 4,971 3,886 Equals underlying cash balance(d) 11,199 -10,657 -13,460 -5,172 plus Net cash flows from investments in

financial assets for policy purposes -1,725 -10,100 -10,917 -17,042 plus Net Future Fund earnings 231 4,877 4,971 3,886 Equals headline cash balance 9,705 -15,879 -19,406 -18,329

Note 1: Income Tax

ACTUAL

2018-2019

February

$m ACTUAL

2018-2019

YTD February

$m MYEFO Profile

2018-2019

YTD February

$m MYEFO ESTIMATE*

2018-2019

FULL YEAR

$m Individuals and other withholding taxes Gross income tax withholding 18,996 137,333 136,637 207,600 Gross other individuals 4,542 27,557 26,882 49,500 less Refunds 994 24,363 24,484 30,000 Total individuals and other withholding taxation 22,544 140,527 139,035 227,100 Fringe benefits tax 195 2,743 2,710 3,930 Company tax 7,855 60,149 59,600 94,500 Superannuation fund taxes 865 8,970 8,270 10,670 Petroleum resource rent tax 71 825 1,020 1,480 Total income taxation revenue 31,530 213,214 210,634 337,680

Note 2: Indirect Tax

ACTUAL

2018-2019

February

$m ACTUAL

2018-2019

YTD February

$m MYEFO Profile

2018-2019

YTD February

$m MYEFO ESTIMATE*

2018-2019

FULL YEAR

$m Goods and services tax 8,614 46,927 47,428 69,180 Wine equalisation tax 99 701 716 1,050 Luxury car tax 48 437 458 700 Excise duty 1,735 15,845 15,703 23,385 Customs duty 1,926 10,493 10,581 16,750 Other indirect tax 1,140 6,248 6,075 9,252 Total indirect taxation revenue 13,561 80,651 80,960 120,317

Note 3: Total expenses by function

ACTUAL

2018-2019

February

$m ACTUAL

2018-2019

YTD February

$m MYEFO

ESTIMATE*

2018-2019

FULL YEAR

$m Expenses by function General public services 1,976 18,763 26,193 Defence 2,745 20,148 30,594 Public order and safety 520 3,709 5,544 Education 1,669 27,222 35,170 Health 6,554 49,527 80,183 Social security and welfare 12,494 111,966 174,684 Housing and community amenities 446 2,885 5,647 Recreation and culture 323 2,353 3,949 Fuel and energy 660 4,932 7,716 Agriculture, forestry and fishing 224 1,481 3,196 Mining, manufacturing and construction 161 1,817 2,915 Transport and communication 391 3,287 8,455 Other economic affairs 743 6,190 10,039 Other purposes Public debt interest 1,330 11,462 17,235 Nominal superannuation interest 787 6,297 9,446 General purpose inter-government transactions 5,899 46,206 68,953 Natural disaster relief 0 0 153 Contingency reserve 0 0 -1,706 Total expenses 36,922 318,244 488,363

NOTES:

Australian Accounting Standard 1049

The Australian Government monthly financial statements have been prepared on a basis consistent with the Budget as required under section 47 of the Public Governance, Performance and Accountability Act 2013. The statements are prepared in accordance with the Australian Accounting Standards Board 1049 - Whole of Government and General Government Sector Financial Reporting (AASB 1049), which require treatment based on the Australian Bureau of Statistics' (ABS) Government Finance Statistics (GFS) except where Australian Accounting Standards (AAS) provide a better conceptual treatment for specific items. Departures are limited to complying with either ABS GFS or AAS.

Taxation revenue

While total tax collections are known with certainty at the end of each month, the distribution across the relevant heads of revenue cannot be finalised until all business activity statements are received and processed. The outcomes for some revenue items provided in this statement are therefore estimates, in accordance with the best judgement of the Commissioner of Taxation, and subject to revision. The taxation revenue items not affected are: petroleum resource rent tax, excise duty, customs duty, other taxes and individuals refunds.

Style conventions

Figures in tables and generally in the text have been rounded. Discrepancies in tables between totals and sums of components are due to rounding.

International Monetary Fund Special Data Dissemination Standards

The Government is committed to releasing the monthly financial statements in a timely fashion and will endeavour to do so in accordance with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Special Data Dissemination Standards (SDDS). Under these standards the timeframe for releasing the monthly financial statements is by the end of the following month. Australia applies a special flexibility option which allows it to publish late the last and first month of a financial year.

In accordance with the IMF SDDS, the approximate date of release of the data on debt guaranteed by the Australian Government (central government), is given on the IMF's Data Dissemination Advance Release Calendar http://dsbb.imf.org(link is external). Monthly and quarterly data on debt guaranteed by the Australian Government (central government) that meet the coverage and timeliness requirements of the SDDS are published on the Australian Office of Financial Management website at http://aofm.gov.au/cgs-quarterly/(link is external).

Electronic access to monthly financial statements

The Australian Government general government sector monthly financial statements and the historical series are available in electronic format at:

http://data.gov.au/dataset/australian-government-general-government-sector-monthly-financial-statements-tables-and-data(link is external).