Department of Finance Australian Government : Australian Government General Government Sector Monthly Financial Statements May 2019

KEY POINTS

The underlying cash balance for the 2018-19 financial year to 31 May 2019 was a deficit of $115 million.

The fiscal balance for the 2018-19 financial year to 31 May 2019 was a surplus of $13,707 million.

AGGREGATES ACTUAL

2018-2019

MAY

$m ACTUAL

2018-2019

YTD MAY

$m Revised Budget

Profile

2018-2019

YTD MAY

$m Revised Budget

ESTIMATE*

2018-2019

FULL YEAR

$m Revenue 53,576 454,523 451,032 495,796 Expenses 40,251 436,829 439,783 487,343 Net operating balance 13,326 17,694 11,249 8,452 Net capital investment 1,434 3,987 4,737 6,490 Fiscal balance 11,891 13,707 6,512 1,962 Receipts(a) 49,810 440,781 439,388 485,165 less Payments(b) 43,711 433,671 435,400 482,734 less Net Future Fund earnings 1,301 7,225 6,352 6,592 Underlying cash balance(c) 4,799 -115 -2,365 -4,162 Headline cash balance 4,652 -6,719 -9,151 -12,719 Total assets 591,229 581,668 Total liabilities 1,033,345 922,557 Net worth(d) -442,116 -340,889 Net debt(e) 375,608 373,473

Care needs to be taken when comparing monthly or cumulative data across years and to full-year estimates, as revenue and expenses vary from month to month.

Comparators for the May 2019 monthly financial statements are based on the 2018-19 estimates that were revised as part of the 2019-20 Budget (released on 2 April 2019).

FISCAL OUTCOMES

Underlying Cash Balance

The underlying cash balance for the financial year to 31 May 2019 was a deficit of $115 million, which is $2,249 million lower than the 2018-19 Revised Budget profile deficit of $2,365 million.

Receipts

Total receipts were $1,394 million higher than the 2018-19 Revised Budget profile.

Payments

Total payments were $1,729 million lower than the 2018-19 Revised Budget profile.

Net Operating Balance

The net operating balance for the year to 31 May 2019 was a surplus of $17,694 million, which is $6,445 million higher than the 2018-19 Revised Budget profile surplus of $11,249 million. The difference results from higher than expected revenue and lower expenses.

Fiscal Balance

The fiscal balance for the year to 31 May 2019 was a surplus of $13,707 million, which is $7,195 million higher than the 2018-19 Revised Budget profile surplus of $6,512 million. The difference results from higher than expected revenue, lower expenses and lower net capital investments.

Assets and Liabilities

As at 31 May 2019:

• net worth is negative $442,116 million;

• net debt is $375,608 million; and

• net financial liabilities are $647,813 million.

Senator the Hon. Mathias Cormann

Minister for Finance Rosemary Huxtable PSM

Secretary

Australian Government general government sector operating statement

Note ACTUAL

2018-2019

MAY

$m ACTUAL

2018-2019

YTD MAY

$m Revised Budget

Profile

2018-2019

YTD MAY

$m Revised Budget

ESTIMATE*

2018-2019

FULL YEAR

$m Revenue Taxation revenue 1, 2 49,580 421,689 419,975 459,085 Sales of goods and services 1,001 11,719 11,351 13,455 Interest income 378 4,108 4,013 4,837 Dividend income 1,389 7,291 6,085 7,718 Other 1,229 9,715 9,608 10,701 Total revenue 53,576 454,523 451,032 495,796 Expenses Gross operating expenses Wages and salaries(a) 1,859 18,178 18,794 20,693 Superannuation 754 8,411 8,200 9,043 Depreciation and amortisation 697 7,913 7,990 8,742 Supply of goods and services 10,461 104,229 105,906 117,709 Other operating expenses(a) 694 6,431 6,263 6,693 Total gross operating expenses 14,465 145,162 147,153 162,881 Superannuation interest expense 787 8,659 8,659 9,447 Interest expenses 1,403 16,382 16,407 18,375 Current transfers Current grants 10,656 134,039 134,656 148,852 Subsidy expenses 929 10,511 10,373 11,367 Personal benefits 10,712 115,658 115,448 125,230 Total current transfers 22,298 260,207 260,478 285,449 Capital transfers Mutually agreed write-downs 153 1,156 1,211 1,317 Other capital grants 1,146 5,263 5,876 9,875 Total capital transfers 1,299 6,418 7,086 11,192 Total expenses 3 40,251 436,829 439,783 487,343 Net operating balance 13,326 17,694 11,249 8,452 Other economic flows - included in operating result Net write-downs of assets (including bad and doubtful debts) -756 -7,069 -6,596 -8,049 Assets recognised for the first time 28 144 173 189 Actuarial revaluations 13 165 170 30 Net foreign exchange gains -425 -1,636 -69 -208 Net swap interest received -108 -550 -445 -356 Market valuation of debt -11,804 -38,862 -21,875 -21,460 Other gains/(losses) -1,240 3,800 410 2,584 Total other economic flows

- included in operating result -14,292 -44,007 -28,232 -27,269 Operating Result (b) -967 -26,313 -16,983 -18,816 Non-owner movements in equity Revaluation of equity investments 0 -8 -12 -3,499 Actuarial revaluations 0 0 0 1,441 Other economic revaluations -444 2,340 1,785 25 Total other economic flows - included in equity -444 2,332 1,773 -2,033 Comprehensive result

- Total change in net worth -1,410 -23,980 -15,211 -20,849 Net operating balance 13,326 17,694 11,249 8,452 Net acquisition of non-financial assets Purchases of non-financial assets 1,943 11,761 11,888 15,306 less Sales of non-financial assets 8 165 215 194 less Depreciation 697 7,913 7,990 8,742 plus Change in inventories 200 277 1,034 118 plus Other movements in non-financial assets -3 26 19 2 Total net acquisition of non-financial assets 1,434 3,987 4,737 6,490 Fiscal balance (Net lending/borrowing)(c) 11,891 13,707 6,512 1,962

Australian Government general government sector balance sheet

ACTUAL

as at

30 MAY 2019

$m Revised Budget

ESTIMATE*

as at

30 JUNE 2019

$m Assets Financial assets Cash and deposits 7,104 7,563 Advances paid 67,430 71,008 Investments, loans and placements 189,501 175,216 Other receivables 59,631 55,700 Equity investments Investments in other public sector entities 56,370 52,907 Equity accounted investments 3,309 3,405 Investments - shares 58,557 66,000 Total financial assets 441,902 431,799 Non-financial assets Land 11,603 11,586 Buildings 26,595 27,072 Plant, equipment and infrastructure 81,608 81,742 Inventories 8,466 8,397 Intangibles 8,502 9,039 Investment properties 176 193 Biological assets 18 20 Heritage and cultural assets 11,602 11,604 Assets held for sale 699 183 Other non-financial assets 58 34 Total non-financial assets 149,327 149,869 Total assets 591,229 581,668 Liabilities Interest bearing liabilities Deposits held 310 381 Government securities 620,626 608,637 Loans 17,228 16,742 Other borrowing 1,480 1,499 Total interest bearing liabilities 639,644 627,260 Provisions and payables Superannuation liability(a) 322,324 223,720 Other employee liabilities 20,050 20,166 Suppliers payables 8,507 6,027 Personal benefits payables 2,659 3,389 Subsidies payables 495 519 Grants payables 2,180 3,539 Other payables 1,804 2,316 Provisions 35,682 35,622 Total provisions and payables 393,701 295,297 Total liabilities 1,033,345 922,557 Net worth(b) -442,116 -340,889 Net financial worth(c) -591,443 -490,758 Net financial liabilities(d) 647,813 543,665 Net debt(e) 375,608 373,473

Australian Government general government sector cash flow statement (a)

ACTUAL

2018-2019

MAY

$m ACTUAL

2018-2019

YTD MAY

$m Revised Budget

Profile

2018-2019

YTD MAY

$m Revised Budget

ESTIMATE*

2018-2019

FULL YEAR

$m Cash receipts from operating activities Taxes received 46,084 407,334 406,971 448,821 Receipts from sales of goods and services 1,349 11,484 11,149 13,467 Interest receipts 325 3,706 3,803 4,412 Dividends and income tax equivalents 1,294 8,207 7,037 7,175 Other receipts 751 9,469 9,768 10,643 Total operating receipts 49,803 440,201 438,728 484,518 Cash payments for operating activities Payments for employees -3,280 -26,606 -26,923 -29,603 Payments for goods and services -10,141 -102,944 -103,886 -116,831 Grants and subsidies paid -13,178 -151,186 -151,700 -170,609 Interest paid -2,612 -17,829 -17,982 -18,491 Personal benefit payments -11,683 -117,321 -117,524 -125,961 Other payments -584 -5,962 -6,018 -6,358 Total operating payments -41,477 -421,848 -424,033 -467,853 Net cash flows from operating activities 8,327 18,353 14,695 16,665 Cash flows from investments in

non-financial assets Sales of non-financial assets 7 580 660 647 Purchases of non-financial assets -2,234 -11,821 -11,367 -14,881 Net cash flows from investments in

non-financial assets -2,227 -11,241 -10,708 -14,234 Net cash flows from investments in

financial assets for policy purposes -1,448 -13,829 -13,139 -15,149 Cash flows from investments in

financial assets for liquidity purposes Increase in investments -10,577 465 1,854 1,979 Net cash flows from investments in

financial assets for liquidity purposes -10,577 465 1,854 1,979 Cash flows from financing activities Borrowing (net) 7,112 9,774 10,232 14,401 Other financing (net) -627 -3,210 -3,175 -2,878 Net cash flows from financing activities 6,485 6,564 7,058 11,523 Net increase/(decrease) in cash held 560 313 -239 783 GFS cash surplus(+)/deficit(-)(b) 6,100 7,112 3,988 2,430 less Finance leases and similar arrangements(c) 0 2 0 0 less Net Future Fund earnings 1,301 7,225 6,352 6,592 Equals underlying cash balance(d) 4,799 -115 -2,365 -4,162 plus Net cash flows from investments in

financial assets for policy purposes -1,448 -13,829 -13,139 -15,149 plus Net Future Fund earnings 1,301 7,225 6,352 6,592 Equals headline cash balance 4,652 -6,719 -9,151 -12,719

Note 1: Income Tax

ACTUAL

2018-2019

MAY

$m ACTUAL

2018-2019

YTD MAY

$m Revised Budget Profile

2018-2019

YTD MAY

$m Revised Budget

ESTIMATE*

2018-2019

FULL YEAR

$m Individuals and other withholding taxes Gross income tax withholding 19,974 190,958 190,950 207,600 Gross other individuals 8,651 48,543 46,090 50,200 less Refunds 1,839 28,504 28,416 29,500 Total individuals and other withholding taxation 26,786 210,997 208,624 228,300 Fringe benefits tax 194 3,830 3,912 3,870 Company tax 10,885 85,153 84,513 95,600 Superannuation fund taxes 575 10,738 10,898 11,320 Petroleum resource rent tax 2 1,249 1,234 1,250 Total income taxation revenue 38,441 311,967 309,180 340,340

Note 2: Indirect Tax

ACTUAL

2018-2019

MAY

$m ACTUAL

2018-2019

YTD MAY

$m Revised Budget Profile

2018-2019

YTD MAY

$m Revised Budget

ESTIMATE*

2018-2019

FULL YEAR

$m Goods and services tax 6,898 63,734 64,354 68,065 Wine equalisation tax 93 915 921 1,030 Luxury car tax 53 628 600 640 Excise duty 1,792 21,597 21,580 23,370 Customs duty 1,216 14,331 14,826 16,520 Other indirect tax 1,087 8,518 8,515 9,120 Total indirect taxation revenue 11,139 109,723 110,795 118,745

Note 3: Total expenses by function

ACTUAL

2018-2019

MAY

$m ACTUAL

2018-2019

YTD MAY

$m Revised Budget

ESTIMATE*

2018-2019

FULL YEAR

$m Expenses by function General public services 2,302 24,883 26,048 Defence 3,021 29,075 31,014 Public order and safety 505 5,128 5,760 Education 2,136 32,861 34,773 Health 6,777 70,099 80,569 Social security and welfare 14,025 154,194 172,749 Housing and community amenities 432 4,094 5,278 Recreation and culture 377 3,399 3,988 Fuel and energy 692 6,986 7,956 Agriculture, forestry and fishing 192 2,160 3,149 Mining, manufacturing and construction 140 2,316 2,592 Transport and communication 758 5,071 8,105 Other economic affairs 848 8,637 10,281 Other purposes Public debt interest 1,423 15,748 17,154 Nominal superannuation interest 787 8,659 9,447 General purpose inter-government transactions 5,530 62,982 69,698 Natural disaster relief 305 537 775 Contingency reserve 0 0 -1,993 Total expenses 40,251 436,829 487,343

NOTES:

Australian Accounting Standard 1049

The Australian Government monthly financial statements have been prepared on a basis consistent with the Budget as required under section 47 of the Public Governance, Performance and Accountability Act 2013. The statements are prepared in accordance with the Australian Accounting Standards Board 1049 - Whole of Government and General Government Sector Financial Reporting (AASB 1049), which require treatment based on the Australian Bureau of Statistics' (ABS) Government Finance Statistics (GFS) except where Australian Accounting Standards (AAS) provide a better conceptual treatment for specific items. Departures are limited to complying with either ABS GFS or AAS.

Taxation revenue

While total tax collections are known with certainty at the end of each month, the distribution across the relevant heads of revenue cannot be finalised until all business activity statements are received and processed. The outcomes for some revenue items provided in this statement are therefore estimates, in accordance with the best judgement of the Commissioner of Taxation, and subject to revision. The taxation revenue items not affected are: petroleum resource rent tax, excise duty, customs duty, other taxes and individuals refunds.

Style conventions

Figures in tables and generally in the text have been rounded. Discrepancies in tables between totals and sums of components are due to rounding.

International Monetary Fund Special Data Dissemination Standards

The Government is committed to releasing the monthly financial statements in a timely fashion and will endeavour to do so in accordance with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Special Data Dissemination Standards (SDDS). Under these standards the timeframe for releasing the monthly financial statements is by the end of the following month. Australia applies a special flexibility option which allows it to publish late the last and first month of a financial year.

In accordance with the IMF SDDS, the approximate date of release of the data on debt guaranteed by the Australian Government (central government), is given on the IMF's Data Dissemination Advance Release Calendar http://dsbb.imf.org(link is external). Monthly and quarterly data on debt guaranteed by the Australian Government (central government) that meet the coverage and timeliness requirements of the SDDS are published on the Australian Office of Financial Management website at https://www.aofm.gov.au/data-hub(link is external).

Electronic access to monthly financial statements

The Australian Government general government sector monthly financial statements and the historical series are available in electronic format at:

http://data.gov.au/dataset/australian-government-general-government-sector-monthly-financial-statements-tables-and-data(link is external).