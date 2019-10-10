Department of Finance Australian Government : Australian Government General Government Sector Monthly Financial Statements July and August 2019

KEY POINTS

The underlying cash balance for the 2019-20 financial year to 31 August 2019 was a deficit of $9,669 million.

The fiscal balance for the 2019-20 financial year to 31 August 2019 was a deficit of $8,097 million.

AGGREGATES ACTUAL

2019-2020

July

$m ACTUAL

2019-2020

August

$m ACTUAL

2019-2020

YTD August

$m Budget Profile

2019-2020

YTD August

$m BUDGET

ESTIMATE*

2019-2020

FULL YEAR

$m Revenue 40,470 37,571 78,041 80,588 513,763 Expenses 46,894 39,564 86,459 86,169 500,872 Net operating balance -6,425 -1,993 -8,418 -5,582 12,891 Net capital investment -509 188 -321 662 4,749 Fiscal balance -5,916 -2,181 -8,097 -6,243 8,142 Receipts(a) 39,846 35,137 74,983 75,439 505,521 less Payments(b) 46,605 37,129 83,734 83,588 493,327 less Net Future Fund earnings 550 368 918 856 5,140 Underlying cash balance(c) -7,309 -2,360 -9,669 -9,005 7,054 Headline cash balance -7,065 -2,473 -9,538 -10,981 -4,388 Total assets 607,567 617,420 611,012 Total liabilities 1,152,561 1,173,263 944,336 Net worth(d) -544,994 -555,843 -333,324 Net debt(e) 388,934 399,059 361,040

Monthly results are generally volatile due to timing differences between revenue and receipts, and expenses and payments. Historically, expenses and payments exceed revenue and receipts in the first half of the financial year. Therefore, care needs to be taken when comparing monthly or cumulative data across years and to full-year estimates, as revenue and receipts and expenses and payments vary from month to month.

FISCAL OUTCOMES

Underlying Cash Balance

The underlying cash balance for the financial year to 31 August 2019 was a deficit of $9,669 million, which is $664 million higher than the 2019-20 Budget profile deficit of $9,005 million.

Receipts

Total receipts were $456 million lower than the 2019-20 Budget profile.

Payments

Total payments were $146 million higher than the 2019-20 Budget profile.

Net Operating Balance

The net operating balance for the year to 31 August 2019 was a deficit of $8,418 million, which is $2,836 million higher than the 2019-20 Budget profile deficit of $5,582 million. The difference results from lower than expected revenue and higher expenses.

Fiscal Balance

The fiscal balance for the year to 31 August 2019 was a deficit of $8,097 million, which is $1,853 million higher than the 2019-20 Budget profile deficit of $6,243 million. The difference results from lower than expected revenue, higher expenses and lower net capital investment.

Assets and Liabilities

As at 31 August 2019:

• net worth is negative $555,843 million;

• net debt is $399,059 million; and

• net financial liabilities are $765,860 million.

Senator the Hon. Mathias Cormann

Minister for Finance Rosemary Huxtable PSM

Secretary

Australian Government general government sector operating statement

Note ACTUAL

2019-2020

July

$m ACTUAL

2019-2020

August

$m ACTUAL

2019-2020

YTD August

$m Budget Profile

2019-2020

YTD August

$m BUDGET

ESTIMATE*

2019-2020

FULL YEAR

$m Revenue Taxation revenue 1, 2 38,243 34,484 72,726 75,311 476,596 Sales of goods and services 769 1,384 2,153 2,262 15,757 Interest income 368 375 743 740 6,009 Dividend income 407 408 815 766 6,112 Other 683 920 1,603 1,508 9,290 Total revenue 40,470 37,571 78,041 80,588 513,763 Expenses Gross operating expenses Wages and salaries(a) 1,721 1,714 3,435 3,549 21,348 Superannuation 712 705 1,416 961 5,907 Depreciation and amortisation 714 603 1,317 1,381 8,505 Supply of goods and services 10,639 10,652 21,290 20,447 125,566 Other operating expenses(a) 568 649 1,217 1,158 6,873 Total gross operating expenses 14,353 14,323 28,676 27,497 168,199 Superannuation interest expense 720 719 1,439 1,855 11,127 Interest expenses 1,433 1,492 2,925 2,939 19,264 Current transfers Current grants 16,836 10,930 27,766 27,398 150,408 Subsidy expenses 982 1,004 1,985 2,075 12,661 Personal benefits 12,387 10,898 23,285 23,696 128,972 Total current transfers 30,205 22,832 53,036 53,170 292,040 Capital transfers Mutually agreed write-downs 89 111 200 270 1,368 Other capital grants 95 88 183 439 8,874 Total capital transfers 184 199 383 709 10,241 Total expenses 3 46,894 39,564 86,459 86,169 500,872 Net operating balance -6,425 -1,993 -8,418 -5,582 12,891 Other economic flows - included in operating result Net write-downs of assets -798 -471 -1,269 -1,156 -7,996 Assets recognised for the first time -34 87 53 34 190 Actuarial revaluations 5 9 13 9 54 Net foreign exchange gains -450 -1,167 -1,617 0 61 Net swap interest received -54 -90 -144 0 0 Market valuation of debt -5,049 -10,245 -15,294 951 5,040 Other gains/(losses) 1,887 2,944 4,831 282 3,090 Total other economic flows

- included in operating result -4,493 -8,933 -13,426 121 439 Operating Result(b) -10,918 -10,926 -21,843 -5,461 13,330 Non-owner movements in equity Revaluation of equity investments -4,873 597 -4,277 0 -6,017 Actuarial revaluations 0 0 0 0 262 Other economic revaluations 14,256 -520 13,736 149 -10 Total other economic flows - included in equity 9,382 77 9,459 149 -5,765 Comprehensive result

- Total change in net worth -1,535 -10,849 -12,384 -5,312 7,565 Net operating balance -6,425 -1,993 -8,418 -5,582 12,891 Net acquisition of non-financial assets Purchases of non-financial assets 276 736 1,012 2,021 14,425 less Sales of non-financial assets 18 4 22 14 1,171 less Depreciation 714 603 1,317 1,381 8,505 plus Change in inventories -62 53 -9 19 3 plus Other movements in non-financial assets 9 6 15 16 -3 Total net acquisition of non-financial assets -509 188 -321 662 4,749 Fiscal balance (Net lending/borrowing)(c) -5,916 -2,181 -8,097 -6,243 8,142

Australian Government general government sector balance sheet

ACTUAL

as at

31 July 2019

$m ACTUAL

as at

31 August 2019

$m BUDGET ESTIMATE*

as at

30 June 2020

$m Assets Financial assets Cash and deposits 9,458 8,376 5,342 Advances paid 76,178 76,479 83,302 Investments, loans and placements 182,579 192,570 188,358 Other receivables 60,634 61,844 57,430 Equity investments Investments in other public sector entities 58,034 58,208 48,324 Equity accounted investments 3,494 3,494 3,562 Investments - shares 65,537 64,641 70,034 Total financial assets 455,915 465,610 456,352 Non-financial assets Land 11,942 11,827 11,484 Buildings 27,247 27,225 27,589 Plant, equipment and infrastructure 82,962 83,035 86,178 Inventories 8,622 8,731 8,045 Intangibles 8,731 8,723 9,353 Investment properties 207 208 193 Biological assets 25 25 14 Heritage and cultural assets 11,696 11,693 11,594 Assets held for sale 176 293 179 Other non-financial assets 44 50 31 Total non-financial assets 151,653 151,810 154,660 Total assets 607,567 617,420 611,012 Liabilities Interest bearing liabilities Deposits held 340 271 381 Government securities 637,241 655,424 619,463 Loans 17,944 19,176 16,731 Other borrowing 1,626 1,611 1,466 Total interest bearing liabilities 657,150 676,483 638,042 Provisions and payables Superannuation liability(a) 415,682 416,404 230,748 Other employee liabilities 20,309 20,562 20,591 Suppliers payables 8,249 9,372 6,809 Personal benefits payables 2,538 3,216 3,746 Subsidies payables 4,138 4,023 1,210 Grants payables 2,359 2,155 3,927 Other payables 4,098 3,981 2,202 Provisions 38,038 37,068 37,060 Total provisions and payables 495,411 496,780 306,294 Total liabilities 1,152,561 1,173,263 944,336 Net worth(b) -544,994 -555,843 -333,324 Net financial worth(c) -696,646 -707,652 -487,984 Net financial liabilities(d) 754,680 765,860 536,308 Net debt(e) 388,934 399,059 361,040

Australian Government general government sector cash flow statement (a)

ACTUAL

2019-2020

July

$m ACTUAL

2019-2020

August

$m ACTUAL

2019-2020

YTD August

$m Budget Profile

2019-2020

YTD August

$m BUDGET

ESTIMATE*

2019-2020

FULL YEAR

$m Cash receipts from operating activities Taxes received 35,819 32,876 68,696 69,859 466,397 Receipts from sales of goods and services 2,192 542 2,735 2,260 15,745 Interest receipts 423 344 767 965 5,701 Dividends and income tax equivalents 473 337 810 775 6,165 Other receipts 930 1,033 1,963 1,563 9,897 Total operating receipts 39,837 35,133 74,970 75,422 503,906 Cash payments for operating activities Payments for employees(b) -2,580 -2,061 -4,640 -4,940 -31,101 Payments for goods and services -11,960 -10,000 -21,959 -20,659 -123,277 Grants and subsidies paid -17,800 -12,367 -30,166 -30,131 -171,775 Interest paid -564 -190 -755 -756 -16,638 Personal benefit payments -12,463 -10,866 -23,328 -23,973 -129,783 Other payments(b) -685 -741 -1,426 -1,185 -6,493 Total operating payments -46,051 -36,224 -82,275 -81,644 -479,066 Net cash flows from operating activities -6,214 -1,091 -7,305 -6,222 24,840 Cash flows from investments in

non-financial assets Sales of non-financial assets 9 4 13 18 1,615 Purchases of non-financial assets -552 -905 -1,457 -1,945 -14,261 Net cash flows from investments in

non-financial assets -543 -901 -1,444 -1,927 -12,647 Net cash flows from investments in

financial assets for policy purposes -306 -480 -787 -2,832 -16,581 Net cash flows from investments in

financial assets for liquidity purposes 3,231 -5,182 -1,951 -8,841 -12,248 Cash flows from financing activities Borrowing (net) 5,098 6,557 11,655 8,849 16,945 Other financing (net) -320 16 -304 -146 -2,531 Net cash flows from financing activities 4,778 6,573 11,352 8,703 14,414 Net increase/(decrease) in cash held 946 -1,081 -136 -11,119 -2,222 GFS cash surplus(+)/deficit(-)(c) -6,757 -1,992 -8,749 -8,149 12,193 less Finance leases and similar arrangements(d) 2 0 2 0 0 less Net Future Fund earnings 550 368 918 856 5,140 Equals underlying cash balance(e) -7,309 -2,360 -9,669 -9,005 7,054 plus Net cash flows from investments in

financial assets for policy purposes -306 -480 -787 -2,832 -16,581 plus Net Future Fund earnings 550 368 918 856 5,140 Equals headline cash balance -7,065 -2,473 -9,538 -10,981 -4,388

Note 1: Income Tax

ACTUAL

2019-2020

July

$m ACTUAL

2019-2020

August

$m ACTUAL

2019-2020

YTD August

$m Budget Profile

2019-2020

YTD August

$m BUDGET ESTIMATE*

2019-2020

FULL YEAR

$m Individuals and other withholding taxes Gross income tax withholding 16,253 19,914 36,167 35,632 219,800 Gross other individuals 5,895 3,301 9,196 8,937 51,200 less Refunds 8,603 7,382 15,985 14,980 36,900 Total individuals and other withholding taxation 13,545 15,832 29,378 29,590 234,100 Fringe benefits tax 896 48 944 907 4,040 Company tax 8,669 6,607 15,276 17,420 100,600 Superannuation fund taxes 990 1,012 2,002 2,106 9,750 Petroleum resource rent tax 4 196 200 401 1,290 Total income taxation revenue 24,104 23,696 47,800 50,423 349,780

Note 2: Indirect Tax

ACTUAL

2019-2020

July

$m ACTUAL

2019-2020

August

$m ACTUAL

2019-2020

YTD August

$m Budget Profile

2019-2020

YTD August

$m BUDGET ESTIMATE*

2019-2020

FULL YEAR

$m Goods and services tax 6,493 6,262 12,756 12,674 69,630 Wine equalisation tax 77 93 169 149 1,100 Luxury car tax 74 47 121 107 640 Excise duty 2,207 1,798 4,005 4,049 24,140 Customs duty 4,779 1,548 6,327 6,218 21,120 Other indirect tax 509 1,041 1,549 1,692 10,185 Total indirect taxation revenue 14,139 10,788 24,927 24,888 126,815

Note 3: Total expenses by function

ACTUAL

2019-2020

July

$m ACTUAL

2019-2020

August

$m ACTUAL

2019-2020

YTD August

$m BUDGET

ESTIMATE*

2019-2020

FULL YEAR

$m Expenses by function General public services 2,926 1,996 4,922 23,614 Defence 2,632 2,548 5,180 32,243 Public order and safety 583 490 1,073 5,919 Education 4,973 1,890 6,863 36,350 Health 6,115 7,182 13,297 81,777 Social security and welfare 17,644 14,721 32,365 180,125 Housing and community amenities 301 395 696 5,907 Recreation and culture 414 245 659 3,849 Fuel and energy 627 679 1,306 8,171 Agriculture, forestry and fishing 155 231 385 2,871 Mining, manufacturing and construction 217 224 441 3,422 Transport and communication 117 207 325 9,038 Other economic affairs 784 818 1,603 9,297 Other purposes Public debt interest 1,391 1,397 2,788 17,037 Nominal superannuation interest 720 719 1,439 11,127 General purpose inter-government transactions 7,294 5,824 13,118 70,328 Natural disaster relief 0 0 0 11 Contingency reserve 0 0 0 -216 Total expenses 46,894 39,564 86,459 500,872

NOTES:

Australian Accounting Standard 1049

The Australian Government monthly financial statements have been prepared on a basis consistent with the Budget as required under section 47 of the Public Governance, Performance and Accountability Act 2013. The statements are prepared in accordance with the Australian Accounting Standards Board 1049 - Whole of Government and General Government Sector Financial Reporting (AASB 1049), which require treatment based on the Australian Bureau of Statistics' (ABS) Government Finance Statistics (GFS) except where Australian Accounting Standards (AAS) provide a better conceptual treatment for specific items. Departures are limited to complying with either ABS GFS or AAS.

Australian Accounting Standard 16 - Leases

The new Australian Accounting Standard AASB 16 Leases (AASB 16), applies to all Australian Government entities from 1 July 2019. The effect of AASB 16 is to introduce a single lease accounting framework. This is achieved by removing the current distinction between operating and finance leases. As a result, leases that were previously accounted for as operating expenses and payments will be included as additional assets and liabilities on the balance sheet. For whole of Government and General Government Sector Financial Reporting, the implementation of AASB 16 will be reflected in the 2019-20 Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook estimates, and in the Australian Government General Government Sector Monthly Financial Statements from December 2019.

Taxation revenue

While total tax collections are known with certainty at the end of each month, the distribution across the relevant heads of revenue cannot be finalised until all business activity statements are received and processed. The outcomes for some revenue items provided in this statement are therefore estimates, in accordance with the best judgement of the Commissioner of Taxation, and subject to revision. The taxation revenue items not affected are: petroleum resource rent tax, excise duty, customs duty, other taxes and individuals refunds.

Style conventions

Figures in tables and generally in the text have been rounded. Discrepancies in tables between totals and sums of components are due to rounding.

International Monetary Fund Special Data Dissemination Standards

The Government is committed to releasing the monthly financial statements in a timely fashion and will endeavour to do so in accordance with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Special Data Dissemination Standards (SDDS). Under these standards the timeframe for releasing the monthly financial statements is by the end of the following month. Australia applies a special flexibility option which allows it to publish late the last and first month of a financial year.

In accordance with the IMF SDDS, the approximate date of release of the data on debt guaranteed by the Australian Government (central government), is given on the IMF's Data Dissemination Advance Release Calendar http://dsbb.imf.org(link is external). Monthly and quarterly data on debt guaranteed by the Australian Government (central government) that meet the coverage and timeliness requirements of the SDDS are published on the Australian Office of Financial Management website at https://www.aofm.gov.au/data-hub(link is external).

