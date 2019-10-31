Department of Finance Australian Government : Chair of the Board of Australia Post

The Government today acknowledges the service of John Stanhope AM as Chair of the Board of Australia Post.

Mr Stanhope will step down as Chair following the conclusion of his second term on 21 November 2019.

We thank Mr Stanhope for his stewardship of one of Australia's most trusted institutions and his commitment to making sure all Australians have access to high quality postal and parcel delivery services no matter where they live.

Since 2012, Mr Stanhope has guided Australia Post through a significant period of disruption in its core business. He has led the Board in supporting Australia Post's transformation from a traditional postal service into a diversified e-commerce and digital enterprise.

As Chair, Mr Stanhope has overseen the delivery of several significant milestones in driving innovation, efficiency and embracing new technologies across Australia Post. This included improving the letters service amid declining letter volumes, and the strategic acquisition of Star Track Express which boosted Australia Post's parcel delivery capability, and maintaining profitability.

Australia Post remains one of the few national postal services globally which can earn profits and return dividends to government while fulfilling its customer service obligations.

The Government will announce the appointment of a new Chair shortly.

To inform the incoming Chair and further inform the Board and Chief Executive Officer, in addition to Australia Post's existing Corporate Plan 2023, the Australian Government has appointed management consulting firm BCG to conduct a review of Australia Post's strategy to operate as a sustainable and fit-for-purpose service provider for the longer term. This review will consider broader market conditions such as growth in e-commerce, the regulatory environment, and changes in business and consumer needs. The review is expected to report back to Government in early 2020.