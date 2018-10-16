Department of Finance Australian Government : Former Mayor to lead Inland Rail consultative committee in Queensland

Long-serving former Scenic Rim Mayor John Brent has been appointed as the Chair and 16 committee members have been selected from the local community through an independently-run process.

'Together with the ARTC, we are committed to delivering Inland Rail and are working with communities and land-owners along the route to ensure local knowledge informs the planning of the project,' Mr McCormack said.

Assistant Minister for Roads and Transport, Scott Buchholz said the CCC will comprise members with a range of backgrounds and interests, and forms a vital piece of the ARTC's commitment to informing the design of the project.