Department of Finance Australian Government : Funding support for world first Royal Flying Doctor Service jet aircraft

10/14/2018 | 03:23am CEST

In a world first, the Royal Flying Doctor Service Western Operations will soon have two PC-24 jets providing life-saving medical support across Western Australia.

This will almost halve the time in long-haul patient critical scenarios and deliver an 'emergency ward' for our skies, with capacity for three stretchered patients and two medical teams.

Western Australia is the most remote health jurisdiction in the world and the introduction of these aircrafts will significantly advance health outcomes for patients throughout the State.

The Federal Government will provide $4.5 million as a contribution towards the $26 million purchase of the two new PC-24 aircraft.

One of the PC-24 jets will be based at the Royal Flying Doctor Service in Broome, while the other will be based at the Royal Flying Doctor Service in Jandakot. The planes are expected to be in service late 2018.

These jets will complement and boost the capacity of the overall Royal Flying Doctor Service fleet and free up existing PC-12 aircraft for intra-regional cases.

[ENDS]

Quote attributed to Ms Rebecca Tomkinson, Chief Executive Officer - RFDS Western Operations:

This is a vital contribution, supporting the next generation of our service in Western Australia. These jets will put time on our side for saving lives and will boost our overall fleet capacity across our regions.

Video of first test flight https://vimeo.com/277237990(link is external)

For media enquiries for RFDS or Rebecca Tomkinson, please call Caroline Thurling on 0415 913 029.

Disclaimer

Department of Finance - Australian Government published this content on 14 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2018 01:22:00 UTC
