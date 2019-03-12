Department of Finance Australian Government : Launch of Government transparency website

The Government has launched the Transparency Portal at transparency.gov.au, marking the beginning of the full digitisation of the Commonwealth's annual plans and reports.

transparency.gov.au will contain the annual budgets and audited expenditure of all Commonwealth Government bodies. People can use this single website to search for data and to make instant comparisons of data between government bodies, using viewer-generated tables and graphs.

transparency.gov.au already contains Annual Reports from the 2018 pilot program for 14 departments and other agencies, including both large and small organisations.

Following today's launch of the successful pilot reports, the Government will require all Commonwealth government bodies to publish their 2018-19 Annual Reports on the Transparency Portal later this year.

The Government will expand the data holdings on the portal next year.

transparency.gov.au also includes a selection of Corporate Plans and Portfolio Budget Statements for four departments. This demonstrates the ability within the Transparency Portal to read between intended budgets, performance targets and results; supporting the comparison of forecasts and actual outcomes for each year.

The portal was launched at the Modernising the Public Service Exhibition in Canberra. It showcases the benefits of the Government's $500 million reinvestment out of $1.9 billion in additional efficiency dividends secured in the 2016-17 Budget, into initiatives that enhance public sector productivity and services to the public.