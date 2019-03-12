Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Department of Finance Australian Government : Launch of Government transparency website

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 11:23pm EDT

The Government has launched the Transparency Portal at transparency.gov.au, marking the beginning of the full digitisation of the Commonwealth's annual plans and reports.

transparency.gov.au will contain the annual budgets and audited expenditure of all Commonwealth Government bodies. People can use this single website to search for data and to make instant comparisons of data between government bodies, using viewer-generated tables and graphs.

transparency.gov.au already contains Annual Reports from the 2018 pilot program for 14 departments and other agencies, including both large and small organisations.

Following today's launch of the successful pilot reports, the Government will require all Commonwealth government bodies to publish their 2018-19 Annual Reports on the Transparency Portal later this year.

The Government will expand the data holdings on the portal next year.

transparency.gov.au also includes a selection of Corporate Plans and Portfolio Budget Statements for four departments. This demonstrates the ability within the Transparency Portal to read between intended budgets, performance targets and results; supporting the comparison of forecasts and actual outcomes for each year.

The portal was launched at the Modernising the Public Service Exhibition in Canberra. It showcases the benefits of the Government's $500 million reinvestment out of $1.9 billion in additional efficiency dividends secured in the 2016-17 Budget, into initiatives that enhance public sector productivity and services to the public.

Disclaimer

Department of Finance - Australian Government published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 03:22:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:21aFactbox - Boeing 737 MAX 8 groundings spread around the world
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:09aFactbox - Boeing 737 MAX 8 groundings spread around the world
RE
12:02aMost fall ahead of China industrial data; risk sentiment weakens
RE
03/12Oil prices rise on OPEC supply cuts, U.S. sanctions on Iran, Venezuela
RE
03/12Pound edges up after May's Brexit defeat, more volatility expected
RE
03/12DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Launch of Government transparency website
PU
03/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03/12IDC RESEARCH : Latest Research Shows 88% of Mining Companies Globally are Increasing Operational Technology Security Spending, but OT Security Risk Still Exist from Disjointed Management
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. will not suspend Boeing 737 MAX planes after Ethiopia crash
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : U.S. Senate to hold crash hearing as lawmakers urge grounding Boeing 737 MAX 8
3AIR CANADA : Canada sees no reason to ground Boeing 737 MAX 8, ready to act if need be
4REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : Teen Scientists Win $1.8 Million at Regeneron Science ..
5WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Mexico backs Disney-Fox deal, orders sale of Fox Sports channels
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.