Department of Finance Australian Government : Moorebank Intermodal Company - Board Appointments

The Government has appointed Mr Lucio Di Bartolomeo as Deputy Chair of the Moorebank Intermodal Company Limited (MIC) Board and reappointed him as a Non-Executive Director for an additional three‑year term.

Mr Di Bartolomeo has served on the MIC Board for the past three years and his reappointment will provide continuity for this important infrastructure project during the next stage of planning and construction.

Mr Di Bartolomeo was first appointed to the MIC Board in 2016 and has considerable experience in the engineering, transport, logistics and infrastructure sectors.

The Government has also appointed Ms Erin Flaherty as a Non-Executive Director on the MIC Board for a three-year term.

Ms Flaherty's appointment brings valuable skills to the MIC Board as the company begins to transition from construction to an operational phase, providing a wealth of experience in the management of large infrastructure projects as well as legal, corporate governance and finance skills.

MIC is a Commonwealth Government Business Enterprise established to transform the movement of freight along the east coast through the development of an open access intermodal terminal at Moorebank in Sydney.