Department of Finance Australian Government : NBN Co powers through FY19 rollout and activation targets

The Morrison Government welcomes NBN Co Limited's announcement that it has exceeded its rollout and activation targets for the 2018-19 financial year, connecting more homes and businesses to the National Broadband Network (NBN).

The total number of premises able to order a service on the NBN network at 27 June 2019 was 9.93 million - well ahead of the company's 9.7 million target for the year to 30 June 2019.

Activation targets were also exceeded with 5.52 million premises activated, surpassing NBN Co's target of 5.5 million by 30 June 2019.

The Government congratulates the company on the achievement of exceeding their rollout and activation targets.

Thanks to our Government's approach, NBN is on track to complete the build by June 2020.

The 2018-19 results represent the largest increase in the number of premises able to order an NBN service in a financial year, with the rollout delivering an additional 2.8 million premises ready to connect in the last 12 months.

More than 85 per cent of homes and businesses can now access an NBN service.

