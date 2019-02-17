Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Department of Finance Australian Government : NBN continues to exceed targets in half-year results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/17/2019 | 06:27pm EST

The Government welcomes the half yearly results of NBN Co, which confirms the company is exceeding its connection and financial targets.

NBN Co's 2018-19 half-year results show strong performance and growth in activations and revenue with the company powering ahead to connect all Australians to fast broadband by 2020.

The latest results confirm the company's solid performance across all metrics and provides further evidence of the benefits of the Coalition's faster, more affordable NBN rollout.

In the six months to 31 December 2018, NBN Co's revenue reached $1.3 billion. This is a record 46% increase compared to the six month period ending 31 December 2017.

This level of revenue growth is supported by an uplift in ARPU to $45 and this could only be achieved because the NBN is being connected to more premises, more quickly than ever before.

NBN Co continued its solid progress in the six month period activating over 600,000 homes and business to the network, taking the total to 4.6 million active customers nationwide - a 38% increase from December 2017.

The results confirm an increased take up of higher speed tiers with 56% of all NBN connected premises now on 50 Mbps plans or higher, increasing from 560,000 to 2.7 million premises in the 12 months since December 2017.

With thousands signing up to the NBN every day, the extensive work over the past year to improve consumer experience on the network has delivered real benefits for consumers.

Nearly three-quarters of all Australian homes and businesses can now access an NBN service, and the company is on track to reach every Australian household by 2020.

For more information about the NBN rollout visit: www.nbnco.com.au(link is external)

Disclaimer

Department of Finance - Australian Government published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2019 23:26:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:21pUK property asking prices rise by least since 2009 - Rightmove
RE
07:01pJapan December core machinery orders down 0.1 percent month-on-month
RE
06:52pADF AUSTRALIAN DAIRY FARMERS : Dairy farmers score game changing victory in discount milk war
PU
06:27pDEPARTMENT OF FINANCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : NBN continues to exceed targets in half-year results
PU
02:28pCorrection to California Warehouses Article
DJ
10:33aEuropean car imports no threat to U.S. national security - VDA
RE
10:32aS.Africa seeks to reopen costly renewables deals to help Eskom
RE
10:06aECB's Rehn sees euro zone economy weakening
RE
10:03aWorry About Debt? Not So Fast, Some Economists Say
DJ
09:15aImport Wave Jams California Warehouses
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APR Expands Into APAC, Hires Jonathan Parker as Managing Director
2HASEKO CORP : Cash-hoarding Japanese firms please investors as share buybacks hit record
3DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : DBS : full-year 2018 net profit rises 28% to record SGD 5.63 billion
4STRANDLINE RESOURCES : Exploration Update - Tanga South Tajiri
5OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS CMP : OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS CMP SAOG : Ooredoo cuts new iPhone pric..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.