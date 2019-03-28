Department of Finance Australian Government : New appointment to Snowy Hydro Limited Board

The Government has appointed Mr Scott Mitchell as a non-executive Director of the Snowy Hydro Limited Board for a term of three years from 26 March 2019.

With over ten years advising Commonwealth and state governments and private sector clients at the highest levels, Mr Mitchell brings extensive experience in stakeholder and community engagement and government relations expertise to the Board.

Mr Mitchell is currently the Director of Scott Mitchell and Partners. His former roles include as Federal Director of the National Party of Australia, and as Trade Policy Manager at the National Farmers' Federation.

As Shareholder Ministers of Snowy Hydro Limited, we congratulate Mr Mitchell on his appointment and look forward to continuing to work with the Snowy Hydro Limited Board and Management, in particular to ensure the successful delivery of Snowy 2.0.