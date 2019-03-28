Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Department of Finance Australian Government : New appointment to Snowy Hydro Limited Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 11:21pm EDT

The Government has appointed Mr Scott Mitchell as a non-executive Director of the Snowy Hydro Limited Board for a term of three years from 26 March 2019.

With over ten years advising Commonwealth and state governments and private sector clients at the highest levels, Mr Mitchell brings extensive experience in stakeholder and community engagement and government relations expertise to the Board.

Mr Mitchell is currently the Director of Scott Mitchell and Partners. His former roles include as Federal Director of the National Party of Australia, and as Trade Policy Manager at the National Farmers' Federation.

As Shareholder Ministers of Snowy Hydro Limited, we congratulate Mr Mitchell on his appointment and look forward to continuing to work with the Snowy Hydro Limited Board and Management, in particular to ensure the successful delivery of Snowy 2.0.

Disclaimer

Department of Finance - Australian Government published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 03:20:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03/28Dollar bounces, set for steepest rise in five months even as growth slows
RE
03/28China's Huawei posts 25 percent rise in 2018 profit on smartphone sales
RE
03/28Indonesia March inflation seen at bottom of central bank target range - Reuters poll
RE
03/28PRESIDENCY OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC OF CHINA : 2019/03/29 China boosts measures to open economy
PU
03/28CHINA HAS ROOM TO MANOEUVRE ON DEBT, DELEVERAGING TO BE PACED : forex regulator
RE
03/28Asian stocks gain on hopes of progress in U.S.-China trade talks
RE
03/28DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Inland Rail driving economic opportunities
PU
03/28DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Moorebank Intermodal Company - Board Appointments
PU
03/28DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : New appointment to Snowy Hydro Limited Board
PU
03/28Stephen Moore's Unusual Route to the Fed as a Political Warrior
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Lyft valued at $24.3 billion in first ride-hailing IPO
2WELLS FARGO : WELLS FARGO : CEO Tim Sloan steps down
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : No call for simulators in new Boeing 737 MAX training proposals
4AstraZeneca could pay Daiichi Sankyo up to $6.9 billion in cancer drug deal
5GCL-POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED. : GCL POLY ENERGY : Announcements and Notices - Annual Results Announcement ..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.