Department of Finance Australian Government : Reappointment of Australian Electoral Commissioner

Reappointment of Australian Electoral Commissioner

08/22/2019 | 08:23pm EDT

The Government has reappointed Mr Tom Rogers as the independent Australian Electoral Commissioner for a further five years.

Mr Rogers has been the Australian Electoral Commissioner since 15 December 2014.

He came to the role with extensive experience in planning for and managing elections.

Under his leadership the Australian Electoral Commission has implemented significant electoral reforms and delivered two smooth-running Federal Elections in 2016 and 2019.

Mr Rogers' reappointment will ensure continued organisational stability for the Australian Electoral Commission over the period to the end of 2024.

Mr Rogers' second term will begin on 15 December 2019.

Department of Finance - Australian Government published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 00:22:10 UTC
