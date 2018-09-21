Department of Finance Australian Government : Release of the second Open Government National Action Plan

The Government has formally endorsed Australia's Second Open Government National Action Plan, which aims to help increase government openness and accountability.

The Second National Action Plan will focus on the following areas:

strengthening the national anti-corruption framework;

enhancing the transparency of political donations and funding;

improving the sharing, use and reuse of public-sector data;

improving public service practices using place-based approaches;

enhancing state and territory participation in the Open Government Partnership;

enhancing public engagement skills in the public service;

engaging Australians in the Independent Review of the Australian Public Service; and

expanding open contracting and due diligence in procurement.

The Plan was developed using an extensive co-design and consultation process between Government, members of the Open Government Forum and civil society. This collaborative process has delivered a Plan that reflects the community's priorities and wishes on ways to open up Government across Australia.

Australia has been a member of the Open Government Partnership since 2015. This Plan consolidates our reputation as a country committed to the democratic ideals of openness and transparency.

Further information on in the Open Government Partnership, including the Second National Action Plan, is available at https://ogpau.pmc.gov.au/australias-second-open-government-national-action-plan-2018-20(link is external).