Department of Finance Australian Government : Search for Western Sydney Airport terminal designer begins

The competitive search is underway for the architect who will design the terminal at Western Sydney Airport.

A once-in-a-generation opportunity, expressions of interest (EOI) are now open for the coveted design project, the first stage of the competitive process.

Firms submitting an EOI are encouraged to demonstrate how they intend to include university students - with a link to Western Sydney - on the design team.

Minister for Cities, Urban Infrastructure and Population Alan Tudge said it was an incredible opportunity for up and coming architects or designers who live or study in Western Sydney to make their mark on the iconic project.

'Designing an airport terminal takes experience and knowledge however we want local design students to be involved in delivering an iconic building,' he said.

'Whether it's planning a specific part of the terminal or designing an aspect of the interior - there are endless possibilities.'

To be considered for the design project, interested firms must have experience designing an airport of similar size and complexity to Western Sydney Airport in the past five years.

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann said the design will be focused on making sure that passengers and employees have the best possible experience.

'This is about delivering an airport which is iconic and leaves a real impression - yes, for people catching a plane, but also for the many people who will work, shop or meet up with friends there,' he said.

'This is the standard for many of the world's leading airports and it's the challenge that's been set for anyone who wants the job of leading the design.'

Following the call for expressions of interest, potential terminal designs will go through a competitive process. The final terminal design will be chosen before the end of 2019 by a panel to be finalised in coming months.

Western Sydney Airport is set to support around 11,000 jobs during construction and 28,000 within five years of its opening in 2026. The terminal will cater for both international and domestic flights.

With an initial capacity of up to 10 million passengers a year, the airport will be designed to grow in stages without disrupting customers and in the 2060s Western Sydney Airport will cater for 82 million passengers a year.