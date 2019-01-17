Department of Finance Australian Government : Senator David Bushby

I would like to congratulate Senator David Bushby on his fine contribution as a Liberal Senator for Tasmania over more than eleven years.

David and I joined the Senate within a few months of each other.

Since that time we have worked together closely on a number of Senate Committees, in particular the Senate Economics Committee, which David chaired with distinction over a number of years.

David has made his key contribution as part of the Coalition's Senate Whips team over the past ten years, including four and a half years as the Chief Government Whip in the Senate.

As a Senate Minister managing key legislation through a Senate in which the Government does not have a majority, it was always reassuring to know that with David we had a highly professional and competent Chief Government Whip managing all of the necessary logistics for us in the Chamber.

On behalf of all of my colleagues I would like to thank Senator Bushby for his contribution to Australia and his strong representation of Tasmania in the Senate.

I wish David and his family well for their future endeavours.