Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Department of Finance Australian Government : Senator David Bushby

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 10:04pm EST

I would like to congratulate Senator David Bushby on his fine contribution as a Liberal Senator for Tasmania over more than eleven years.

David and I joined the Senate within a few months of each other.

Since that time we have worked together closely on a number of Senate Committees, in particular the Senate Economics Committee, which David chaired with distinction over a number of years.

David has made his key contribution as part of the Coalition's Senate Whips team over the past ten years, including four and a half years as the Chief Government Whip in the Senate.

As a Senate Minister managing key legislation through a Senate in which the Government does not have a majority, it was always reassuring to know that with David we had a highly professional and competent Chief Government Whip managing all of the necessary logistics for us in the Chamber.

On behalf of all of my colleagues I would like to thank Senator Bushby for his contribution to Australia and his strong representation of Tasmania in the Senate.

I wish David and his family well for their future endeavours.

Disclaimer

Department of Finance - Australian Government published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 03:03:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:52pDOLLAR INDEX : edges up against yen on U.S.-China trade hopes
RE
10:48pOil up on OPEC output cuts, hopes of easing U.S.-China trade tensions
RE
10:43pOil up on OPEC output cuts, hopes of easing U.S.-China trade tensions
RE
10:37pGLOOMY FORECAST FOR DAVOS : crises aplenty, but few world leaders
RE
10:23pAsia stocks advance on U.S.-China trade relief
RE
10:04pDEPARTMENT OF FINANCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Senator David Bushby
PU
09:55pOil recoups some losses, but trade and supply worries dominate
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:14pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Usual Weekly Earnings of Wage and Salary Workers
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : American Express misses estimates on slowing customer spending; shares drop
2NETFLIX : Netflix forecast misses Wall Street view, shares dip
3HELLOFRESH SE : HELLOFRESH SE: HelloFresh SE expects revenue growth above its previously published forecast an..
4Oil recoups some losses, but trade and supply worries dominate
5SANOFI : Sanofi/Lexicon Diabetes Drug Gets 8-8 Vote From FDA Panel -- Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.